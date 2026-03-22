Hearties will have to say goodbye to Hope Valley after the When Calls the Heart Season 13 finale, airing March 22, but don’t fret. The beloved Hallmark series has already been renewed for Season 14!

Hallmark announced the show’s renewal in December 2025, ahead of Season 13’s debut. With Season 13 coming to a close, it’s time to get up to speed on all things When Calls the Heart Season 14. From what we know about the premiere and who’s returning, here are the latest updates about the upcoming season.

When is When Calls the Heart Season 14 coming out?

Hallmark hasn’t set a specific premiere date for When Calls the Heart Season 14, but we do know the show will return in 2027. When the network renewed the show, it was confirmed that When Calls the Heart would go into production in 2026 and return to our screens in 2027.

Which cast members are coming back for When Calls the Heart Season 14?

You can expect all of your favorite Hope Valley characters to return in Season 14, barring any major developments in the Season 13 finale. Cast members expected to come back include Erin Krakow as Elizabeth, Kevin McGarry as Nathan, Jack Wagner as Bill, Chris McNally as Lucas, Pascale Hutton as Rosemary, Kavan Smith as Lee, Viv Leacock as Joseph, Natasha Burnett as Minnie, Ben Rosenbaum as Mike, Angela Wong as Mei, Andrea Brooks as Faith, Martin Cummins as Henry, Jaeda Lily Miller as Allie, Hyland Goodrich as Little Jack, Loretta Walsh as Florence, Johannah Newmarch as Molly, and Hrothgar Mathews as Ned.

Will Lori Loughlin return for When Calls the Heart Season 14?

When Calls the Heart Season 14 will feature the return of a fan favorite character: Lori Loughlin‘s Abigail Stanton. When Hallmark renewed the show, the network also announced that Loughlin would be reprising her role.

“Since the series’ debut in 2014, the character of Abigail Stanton was a fan favorite and beloved by the Hearties,” Michelle Vicary, Head of Programming, Hallmark Media, said in a statement. “At its core, the Hallmark brand is about hope, positivity, and connection, which is also the central theme of When Calls the Heart. We felt that Season 14 was the right time to continue Abigail’s story with her return to this beloved series.”

Abigail was one of the original characters when the show premiered in 2014. The character was written off in Season 6 amid Loughlin’s involvement in the Operation Varsity Blues college admissions scandal.

In December 2025, Loughlin made a special appearance at the Hallmark Christmas Experience during a When Calls the Heart cast panel. “I just want to thank everyone at Hallmark for being so loving and so welcoming… And this just feels incredible. And I think — I mean, you guys all know it — we have such a special cast and such a special bond, and it’s just so nice to be back with my family,” she said.

On March 18, Loughlin attended a When Calls the Heart and Hope Valley: 1874 celebration event in Los Angeles. She joined Krakow, Wagner, Rosenbaum, and other members of her When Calls the Heart family.

What happened at the end of When Calls the Heart Season 13?

The Season 13 finale will air on March 22. The season has been building up to Nathan proposing to Elizabeth, so let’s hope he finally pops the question!

The synopsis for the Season 13 finale reads: “At the Hope Valley Harvest Festival, the community reflects on all they’ve gained after loss, as they look towards the future.”

When Calls the Heart, Season 14, 2027, Hallmark Channel