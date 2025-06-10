Apple TV+’s neo-noir thriller with a sci-fi twist not revealed until the sixth episode of the first season will be back for more.

Sugar, starring and executive produced by Colin Farrell, released its first season in April and May 2024. Farrell’s John Sugar is more than just a private investigator: He’s also an alien! That not only opened the show up and offered an explanation for some things seen in the episodes prior to the reveal, but it also led to an opening credits change; starting with Episode 7, they ended with Sugar’s eyes glowing.

With the show set to return for Season 2, we take a look at everything we know so far, from the cast to its plot and more.

When was Sugar renewed for Season 2?

The Season 1 finale began streaming on Apple TV+ on May 27, 2024. Sugar was renewed for Season 2 on October 2, 2024.

“It has been incredibly exciting to see audiences around the world embrace ‘Sugar,’ and we are thrilled to return for a second season,” said executive producers Audrey Chon and Simon Kinberg in a statement at the time. “We’re so grateful to our partners at Apple for their support, our showrunner Sam Catlin, the brilliant Colin Farrell, and of course, our viewers. We can’t wait to get John Sugar back on the case.”

Added Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, “Since its premiere, audiences have been gripped by the mysteries and twists of ‘Sugar,’ with an incredible performance by Colin Farrell at the center. Colin, Simon Kinberg, Audrey Chon and the entire team behind this series have brilliantly blended genres to create a compelling, can’t-miss series that keeps viewers guessing, and we cannot wait to see where Detective John Sugar finds himself in season two.”

Who’s in the Sugar Season 2 cast?

Sugar Season 1, in addition to Farrell as John Sugar, also starred Kirby as Ruby, Amy Ryan as Melanie Matthews, James Cromwell as Jonathan Siegel, Anna Gunn as Margit, Dennis Boutsikaris as Bernie Siegel, Nate Corddry as David Siegel, Sydney Chandler as Olivia Siegel, and Alex Hernandez as Kenny. There’s no word yet on who will be returning for Season 2 besides Farrell (see below for where the first season left some of those characters).

But there have been some additions for Season 2 already. Jin Ha, Laura Donnelly, and Tony Dalton have been cast in series regular roles, Deadline reported on March 7, 2025. Ha’s character is “a boxer who frequently gets caught up with the wrong crowds,” Donnelly’s is “a woman who is immune to Sugar’s charms,” and Dalton’s is a lieutenant in the LA County Sheriff’s Department.

Then, on April 8, Deadline reported Shea Whigham, Raymond Lee, and Sasha Calle joined as series regulars. Whigham’s character is “a government agency employee helping Sugar in his investigations,” while Calle’s is “a hustler working for Sugar.” There are no character details for Lee.

Sam Catlin serves as showrunner for Sugar Season 2. He also executive produces (under his Short Drive Entertainment banner) along with Audrey Chon and Simon Kinberg (for Genre Films under Kinberg’s overall deal with Apple TV+), Farrell, Scott Greenberg, and Chip Vucelich also serve as executive producers. Sugar is created by Mark Protosevich.

How did Sugar Season 1 end?

In the finale, Sugar did solve his Season 1 case and brought Olivia Siegel home. He also chose to stay on Earth while the rest of the aliens, including Ruby, returned home. That was because he believed his sister, who was missing, might be on Earth, after learning his friend, Henry (Jason Butler Harner), was the Big Bad, connected to her and Olivia’s kidnapping. Sugar also showed part of himself to Melanie when he was planning to leave Earth behind.

What will Sugar Season 2 be about?

Sugar is described as “a contemporary, unique take on one of the most popular and significant genres in literary, motion picture and television history: the private detective story.” In Season 2, Sugar is back in Los Angeles, taking on another missing persons case as he continues to look for answers surrounding his missing sister.

When will Sugar Season 2 premiere?

A premiere date has yet to be announced.

Is there a Sugar Season 2 trailer?

Not yet. It’s too early without a premiere date.