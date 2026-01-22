‘Survivor’ Renewed for Season 51

Survivors, ready for Season 51? CBS has renewed Survivor for the 2026-2027 broadcast season, along with nine other titles. The renewals were announced on Thursday, January 22.

Returning for CBS’s 2026-2027 season are Tracker (Season 4), #1 comedy George & Mandy’s First Marriage (Season 3), Matlock (Season 3), Elsbeth (Season 4), Fire Country (Season 5), NCIS (Season 24), NCIS: Origins (Season 3), NCIS: Sydney (Season 4), Survivor (Season 51), and The Amazing Race (Season 39).

These series join the previously announced renewals for Boston Blue (Season 2), Sheriff Country (Season 2), FBI (Season 9), and Ghosts (Season 6). This brings the total number of series ordered for the 2026-2027 season to 16. Additional series orders and renewals will be made at future dates.

Survivor 50 premieres on February 25, and Survivor 51 is already in the casting process. Here’s what to expect from Season 51.

Is Survivor renewed?

CBS renewed Survivor for Season 51 on January 22. Season 50 premieres with a three-hour episode on Wednesday, February 25, at 8/7c on CBS.

When does Survivor 51 come out?

A premiere date will be announced at a later time, but Survivor has been premiering in September and February for years, typically on the last Wednesday of the month. Given that, Survivor 51 could premiere on Wednesday, September 30.

Will Survivor 51 have returning players?

The cast will be announced at a later time, but Season 50 marks the first returning players season since Season 40, the show’s longest stint without bringing back former competitors. Many fans will be eager to know if Survivor will change the new-era format from Seasons 41-49, which was all new players competing for 26 days with no guaranteed survival supplies.

The 26-day format seems locked in, as host Jeff Probst has frequently said the shortened version is here to stay. The audience response to Survivor 50, “In the Hands of the Fans,” however, could influence game structure for future seasons.

Will Survivor 51 have a live finale?

Fans voted to bring back the live finale for Survivor 50, so hopefully that fan-favorite event sticks around for good.

Does Survivor 51 have a theme?

As of publication, there is no word on whether the 51st season will continue the new-era practice of using numbered seasons or return to the older format of unique themed seasons. Season 50’s theme involves fan voting on select game elements. Most of the results will be revealed in-season, but the tribe colors and live finale results have already been revealed.

Is Jeff Probst returning to Survivor?

Yes, Probst is still the host. He’s hosted every season since Survivor‘s inception in 2000.

We’ll continue to update this story as more details about Survivor 51 are made available.

Survivor 50, Premieres Wednesday, February 25, 8/7c, CBS

For more inside scoop on Survivor 50 from the set, pick up a copy of TV Guide Magazine’s Survivor at 50 Special Collector’s Issue, available for preorder now at Survivor.TVGM2026.com and on newsstands on February 6.