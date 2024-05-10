NBC Fall 2024-2025 TV: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Primetime is coming back in full swing for the fall! NBC has revealed its lineup for fall 2024-2025, and the network is, once again, leaning heavily on its beloved procedural dramas for a schedule full of stable performers — minus one notable transplant to Peacock.

NBC will also introduce a trio of new shows and special events broadcasts, so read on to find out everything that’s coming to the broadcast network this fall.

New NBC shows

This fall, NBC is finally delivering its long-awaited Zachary Quinto medical drama to patient audiences (the series was first announced last March and ordered to series in October, but the dual strikes delayed the show, which has been retitled from Dr. Wolf to Brilliant Minds). The series follows Quinto’s Oliver Sacks, a world-famous author and neurologist whose team explores the human mind while also dealing with their own relationships and mental health. Tamberla Perry, Ashleigh LaThrop, Alex MacNicoll, Aury Krebs, Spence Moore II, Teddy Sears, and Donna Murphy also star.

And the network is doubling down on new medical content in the fall — with the second series being quite different than the first: St. Denis Medical is a single-camera mockumentary series about an understaffed Oregon hospital, starring Wendi McClendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, Allison Tolman, Josh Lawson, Mekki Leeper, Kahyun Kim, and Kaliko Kauahi.

Also an upcoming comedy for the network is Reba McEntire‘s Happy’s Place, which features her as Bobbi, a woman who inherits her father’s bar alongside a half-sister she never knew about. McEntire stars alongside Belissa Escobedo, Melissa Peterman, Pablo Castelblanco, Tokala Black Elk, and Rex Linn.

In the midseason, the network will introduce a new drama called The Hunting Party, starring Melissa Roxburgh and following a team of investigators tracking down some of the world’s most dangerous killers; a new reality competition series called Destination X, featuring immersive gameplay with a guessing game; and a 10-episode nature series called The Americas, narrated by Tom Hanks.

The network has also picked up to pilot dramas Grosse Pointe Garden Society and Suits L.A., either of which could air in 2024-2025 season if picked up or follow in the next year.

Returning NBC shows

Most of NBC’s stalwarts are coming back, with the exception of Law & Order: Organized Crime, which moves to Peacock for its fifth season. Otherwise, fans can expect to see the return of Dick Wolf‘s procedurals, One Chicago and the Law & Orders, The Voice, Night Court, The Irrational, Found, Lopez vs. Lopez, and Dateline NBC.

Canceled NBC shows

Before announcing its fall 2024 slate, NBC decided to pull the plug on Quantum Leap after two seasons on the network. And despite having a proven cast and concept, the network also decided not to extend its freshman comedy Extended Family.

Special events broadcasts

Saturdays and Sundays will be all about football on NBC, as the network airs its Big Ten and Notre Dame games as well as NFL games each weekend (simulcast on Peacock).

The network will also air a behind-the-scenes special about Wicked with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande called Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked on Nov. 25.

In 2025, NBC will celebrate Saturday Night Live‘s landmark 50th anniversary with a three-hour special on Feb. 15.

Plus, the network will host the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards, Little Big Town’s Christmas at the Opry, Christmas in Rockafeller Center, The National Dog Show, and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

NBC fall schedule

All times Eastern

Monday

8-10 p.m. – The Voice

10-11 p.m. – Brilliant Minds

Tuesday

8-8:30 p.m. – St. Denis Medical

8:30-9 p.m. – Night Court

9-10 p.m. – The Voice

10-11 p.m. – The Irrational

Wednesday

8-9 p.m. – Chicago Med

9-10 p.m. – Chicago Fire

10-11 p.m. – Chicago P.D.

Thursday

8-9 p.m. – Law & Order

9-10 p.m. – Law & Order: SVU

10-11 p.m. – Found

Friday

8-8:30 p.m. – Happy’s Place

8:30-9 p.m. – Lopez v. Lopez

9-11 p.m. – Dateline NBC

Saturday

7-7:30 p.m. – Big Ten Pregame/Notre Dame Pregame (also live on Peacock)

7:30-11 p.m. – Big Ten Saturday Night/Notre Dame Football (also live on Peacock)

Sunday

7-8:20 p.m. – Football Night in America (also live on Peacock)

8:20-11 p.m. – NBC Sunday Night Football (also live on Peacock)

