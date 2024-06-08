After what must have been hours of tense schedule deliberations in Hollywood conference rooms, the broadcast networks have unveiled their lineups for the 2024–2025 season. Some shows are gone, some are joining the fray, some are getting new timeslots, and some are moving off the grid entirely, en route to cable or streaming.

In some of the biggest shakeups, Thursday nights are no longer the exclusive domain of Law & Order shows on NBC, and ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy is no longer going up against SVU. (Taylor Swift’s cats Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson must be so relieved.) Here’s what changing next season…

Law & Order: Organized Crime is moving to Peacock, ending L&O Thursdays

NBC’s three-hour Law & Order block on Thursday nights is a thing of the past, now that Law & Order: Organized Crime is leaving NBC for corporate sibling Peacock for its fifth season. But the move might not dash the romantic prospects between Organized Crime’s Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and SVU’s Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay). NBCUniversal Television president Erin Underhill told fans at the ATX Festival in May, per Parade, that more crossovers between the shows are still in the plans.

The NCIS franchise is going back to the start on CBS — and expanding onto Paramount+

NCIS: Hawai‘i has been canceled, as CBS viewers likely know by now, but NCIS: Origins will debut this fall on the network at 10/9c on Mondays, following the original-flavor NCIS. The sixth installment in the franchise, NCIS: Origins stars Austin Stowell as a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (the character Mark Harmon played on the flagship show) as the future Supervisory Special Agent starts his career at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office.

Meanwhile, the NCIS franchise is also expanding with the spinoff NCIS: Tony & Ziva, starring NCIS alums Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo as Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David. In that new series’ story, the two characters go on the run across Europe following an attack on Tony’s security company. But don’t set your Tiva — sorry, we mean TiVo — for the show: It’ll debut on Paramount+, not CBS.

Grey’s Anatomy is making way for another doctor show

Grey’s Anatomy, ABC’s sole surviving Shondaland series, is getting a 10/9c timeslot for the first time in nearly two decades, though it’ll still air on Thursdays. Grey’s is moving an hour later to accommodate a new medical drama, the Ryan Murphy procedural Doctor Odyssey, which stars Joshua Jackson as a physician working aboard a luxury cruise ship.

“We know that among [Grey’s] viewers, they are not just sizable but [a] very loyal audience, but the majority, well over 80 percent, watches the show on multiple platforms, not specifically live, so we think the move is going to be minimal, as well as it will provide an incredible lead into our local news at 11,” Disney TV Group President Craig Erwich explained at the network’s upfront presentation, per Deadline.

The Golden Bachelorette will boast longer episodes than The Golden Bachelor

The Golden Bachelor, the over-50 Bachelor spinoff, debuted with hourlong episodes last season, but The Golden Bachelorette, Bachelor Nation’s newest spinoff, will air 90-minute episodes when it debuts on Wednesdays this fall on ABC.

“Golden Bachelor was probably the television event last year,” Erwich asserted. “The first Golden Bachelorette has an incredible story, and although we were thrilled with the results, last year we felt that there were still story elements, characters, and aspects of the show that 90 minutes can really capture the full essence of, as well as it being a great lead-in to Abbott Elementary, which continues to be a huge priority for us.”

Family Guy will be held until midseason

For the first time since 2005, Fox’s fall lineup won’t include a Family Guy season premiere. Instead, the network is saving the animated show’s 23rd season for midseason. “Our long-running series like Family Guy are still of crucial importance to us and our audience,” Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn said at upfronts, per Deadline. “So bringing the show back midseason with a full order is absolutely our plan. We will give it a great relaunch. The show is beloved, and we know when it comes back on Sunday in midseason, it will resonate with the audience when it comes back just like it always has.”

Found and The Irrational are joining the regular lineup

NBC already had episodes of Found and The Irrational in the bag by the time the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes stopped work in Hollywood last year, meaning both dramas got to premiere that fall, following episodes of The Voice, while other scripted series had to wait until midseason. Now, however, both shows are joining NBC’s usual mix of scripted and unscripted fall shows. The Irrational is moving to Tuesdays at 10/9c, where it’ll still follow The Voice, while Found is moving to Thursdays at 10/9c, where it’ll follow SVU in Organized Crime’s old slot.

Reba McEntire will be on NBC three nights a week

Reba McEntire can’t croon “Consider Me Gone” this broadcast TV season: You’ll see the country star on NBC on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays this fall. She’s returning for her third season of The Voice on Mondays and Tuesdays as the only Season 24 coach returning for Season 25, where she’ll join Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé in the spinning red chairs.

But she’ll also star in the NBC sitcom Happy’s Place, her first TV comedy in more than a decade and a project that reunites her with fellow Reba alum Melissa Peterman. In the new series, McEntire plays a woman who inherits her father’s bar only to discover the other owner is a half-sister she never knew she had.

“Family comedies have done well on Friday, and Reba seems like the perfect person to anchor our new family comedy block,” Jeff Bader, NBCUniversal’s president of program planning, said at upfronts, per Deadline.

WWE programs are leaving Fox and landing on The CW

Now that the WWE’s contract with Fox is expiring, the network won’t host the veteran wrestling program WWE SmackDown for the first time since 2019, instead moving to previous home USA Network. But wrestling-loving cable-cutters won’t be left out of the ring: WWE NXT, a long-running program showcasing WWE stars on the rise, is transferring from USA to The CW this fall, where it’ll air two-hour episodes on Tuesdays at 8/7c.