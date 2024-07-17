Reba McEntire, Zachary Quinto, & More NBC Newcomers in the Fall Portrait Studio (PHOTOS)
The 2024 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour gave the newest stars of NBC’s fall shows a chance to shine together, and boy did they ever.
Below, you’ll find photos of the newest stars joining the network’s lineup, including those headlining the new (and long-awaited) Zachary Quinto-led medical drama Brilliant Minds and the comedic casts for Reba McEntire‘s Happy’s Place and the mockumentary show St. Denis Medical.
Check out the portraits below, and find out more about NBC’s fall lineup right here.
