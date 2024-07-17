Reba McEntire, Zachary Quinto, & More NBC Newcomers in the Fall Portrait Studio (PHOTOS)

Amanda Bell
NBC stars of Brilliant MInds, Happy's Place, and ST. Denis Medical
NBC

The 2024 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour gave the newest stars of NBC’s fall shows a chance to shine together, and boy did they ever.

Below, you’ll find photos of the newest stars joining the network’s lineup, including those headlining the new (and long-awaited) Zachary Quinto-led medical drama Brilliant Minds and the comedic casts for Reba McEntire‘s Happy’s Place and the mockumentary show St. Denis Medical.

Check out the portraits below, and find out more about NBC’s fall lineup right here.

Reba McEntire
JSquared Photography/NBCUniversal

Happy's Place

Reba McEntire

Belissa Escobedo
JSquared Photography/NBCUniversal

Happy’s Place‘s Belissa Escobedo

Melissa Peterman
JSquared Photography/NBCUniversal

Happy’s Place‘s Melissa Peterman

Rex Linn
JSquared Photography/NBCUniversal

Happy’s Place‘s Rex Linn

Tokala Black Elk
JSquared Photography/NBCUniversal

Happy’s Place‘s Tokala Black Elk

Pablo Castelblanco
JSquared Photography/NBCUniversal

Happy’ Place‘s Pablo Castelblanco

Happy's Place Cast
JSquared Photography/NBCUniversal

Happy Place‘s Tokala Black Elk, Belissa Escobedo, Melissa Peterman, Reba McEntire, Rex Linn, and Pablo Castelblanco

Zachary Quinto
JSquared Photography/NBCUniversal

Brilliant Minds

Zachary Quinto

Tamberla Perry
JSquared Photography/NBCUniversal

Brilliant Minds‘ Tamberla Perry

Tamberla Perry and Zachary Quinto
JSquared Photography/NBCUniversal

Brilliant Minds‘ Tamberla Perry and Zachary Quinto

Wendi McLendon-Covey
JSquared Photography/NBCUniversal

St. Denis Medical

Wendi McLendon-Covey

David Alan Grier
JSquared Photography/NBCUniversal

St. Denis Medical‘s David Alan Grier

Allison Tolman
JSquared Photography/NBCUniversal

St. Denis Medical‘s Allison Tolman

Kahyun Kim
JSquared Photography/NBCUniversal

St. Denis Medical‘s Kahyun Kim

Kaliko Kauahi
JSquared Photography/NBCUniversal

St. Denis Medical‘s Kaliko Kauahi

NBCUNIVERSAL EVENTS -- Press Tour, July 2024 -- NBCU Portrait Studio -- Pictured: Mekki Leeper, “St. Denis Medical” NBC -- (Photo by: JSquared Photography/NBCUniversal)
JSquared Photography/NBCUniversal

St. Denis Medical‘s Mekki Leeper

JSquared Photography/NBCUniversal

St. Denis Medical‘s Kahyun Kim, Allison Tolman, Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, Mekki Leeper, and Kaliko Kauahi

Brilliant Minds

St. Denis Medical

Reba McEntire

Zachary Quinto

