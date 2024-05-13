‘Brilliant Minds’: See Zachary Quinto in First Look at NBC’s New Medical Drama (PHOTOS)

Zachary Quinto as Dr. Oliver Wolf in Brilliant Minds
Brilliant Minds

Zachary Quinto fans have had to be very, very patient when it comes to his upcoming new medical drama at NBC. Brilliant Minds (fka Dr. Wolf) has been in the works for well over a year, and now the network is rewarding fans with a supersized package of first-look images of the show.

The series stars Quinto as Dr. Oliver Sacks, a world-famous author and neurologist whose team explores the human mind while also dealing with their own relationships and mental health. Tamberla Perry, Ashleigh LaThrop, Alex MacNicoll, Aury Krebs, Spence Moore II, Teddy Sears, and Donna Murphy also star.

Brilliant Minds was first announced in March 2023 and ordered to series in October, however, the dual Hollywood strikes that put the entertainment industry on hiatus for months resulted in its delay.

Now, Brilliant Minds is one of three new original series announced as part of the network’s fall 2024-2025 slate, alongside Reba McEntire‘s sitcom  Happy’s Place and the mockumentary comedy St. Denis Medical.

Find out more about NBC’s fall 2024-2025 lineup here, and check out the first-look images below.

WOLF --
Zachary Quinto as Dr. Oliver Sacks.

Brilliant Minds pilot episode
The nurse’s station is quite crowded with concerned faces.

Zachary Quinto as Dr. Oliver Sacks in Brilliant Minds
Zachary Quinto as Dr. Oliver Sacks.

Brilliant Minds pilot episode
The doctors tend to an apparent victim in this pilot photo.

Zachary Quinto as Dr. Oliver Sacks. in Brilliant Minds
Zachary Quinto as Dr. Oliver Sacks.

Teddy Sears as Dr. Josh Nichols in Brilliant Minds - 'Chapter Two: The Disembodied Woman'
Teddy Sears as Dr. Josh Nichols in ‘Chapter Two: The Disembodied Woman.’

Zachary Quinto as Dr. Oliver Sacks and Tamberla Perry as Dr. Carol Pierce.
Zachary Quinto as Dr. Oliver Sacks and Tamberla Perry as Dr. Carol Pierce in Episode 2, “Chapter Two: The Disembodied Woman.

