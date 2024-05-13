Fox’s TV lineup for the 2024-2025 season is already shaping up to be a special one with plenty of returning titles, but there are some fresh series on the horizon as well with the introduction of titles like Rescue: HI-Surf, Murder in a Small Town, and many more.

In anticipation of these shows’ arrivals, Fox has unveiled several first-look trailers. Below, we’re breaking it all down.

Rescue: HI-Surf (Mondays, 9/8c)

This new lifeguard drama looks to be filled with daring rescues, intense drama, and, of course, plenty of eye candy. The series comes from John Wells and is set in North Shore of O’ahu, which is considered the most dangerous coastline in the world. Each episode will feature dedicated, heroic, and adrenaline-seeking first responders saving lives. The cast includes Robbie Magasiva, Arielle Kebbel, Adam Demos, Keko Kekumano, Alex Aino, and Zoe Cipres among others. The show will include a special presentation following Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, February 9, 2025.

Murder in a Small Town (Tuesdays, 9/8c)

It looks like one of the hazards of the job of being a homicide detective is a seriously strained social life, based on this trailer. This new drama stars Rossif Sutherland and Kristin Kreuk and centers on Karl Alberg, a policeman who moves to a small town for reprieve but finds it’s filled with secrets he’ll have to sus out. The show’s cast also includes Mya Lowe, Savonna Spracklin, Aaron Douglas, and Fritzy-Kelvans Destine, with guest performances by James Cromwell, Stana Katic, and Paula Patton.

Universal Basic Guys (Sundays, 8:30/7:30c)

This freshman adult animated comedy, which has already been renewed for a second season, is from creators Adam and Craig Malamut and follows two brothers, Mark and Hank Hoagies, who lose their jobs to automation and are given $3,000 a month in a new basic income program. Now, they’re using their free time and money to find a purpose in a world where they’re no longer needed.

Doc (TBA)

Molly Parker stars as go-getter Dr. Amy Elias whose brain is badly injured in a distracted driver accident and loses the past eight years of her life. She then only has her estranged 17-year-old daughter to rely on as she struggles to continue practicing medicine. The series, which is based on a true story, also stars Omar Metwally, Amirah Vann, Jon Ecker, Anya Banerjee, Scott Wolf, and Patrick Walker.

