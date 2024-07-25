Shanola Hampton told TV Insider that there’s a different kind of cat-and-mouse game with Gabi and Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) in Found Season 2, and the trailer shows just how true that is.

At the end of Found Season 1, Gabi’s secret, that she’d been keeping her former kidnapper Sir captive in her basement, was out to the rest of her M&A team—Margaret (Kelli Williams), Lacey (Gabrielle Walsh), Zeke (Arlen Escarpeta), and Dhan (Karan Oberoi)—and Sir was free. But as Gabi, upon realizing Sir was responsible for poisoning Lacey’s dog, called to warn her, it was revealed that Sir was hiding in Lacey’s closet. Now, the trailer reveals that Sir has taken Lacey, for the second time (he kidnapped her as a child when he had Gabi).

“Hello, Gabrielle. I’m not in the basement anymore,” Sir, just as chilling as ever, tells her when she answers a payphone. “I have access to everyone and everything you love,” he says later in the teaser.

“I warned you not to end us,” Sir says.

Gabi’s blaming herself for his escape, and as you can see in the video above, she’s determined to get her sister back. “I’m coming for you,” she promises.

Looking ahead to the changed dynamic between Gabi and Sir, Hampton told TV Insider at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour, with Sir “out on the loose … he is always present without being present. You feel his presence. And so there’s really a lot of cat and mouse going on, but not where you get to see the characters do their regular cat and mouse face-to-face. So the moments where they are face-to-face are very earned moments. … There are moments where they are connected and they’re not even looking at each other. And that’s also a very earned moment.”

After the Season 1 finale, showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll teased for us that when it comes to the cliffhanger, “There is more of Gabi in Lacey than I think even Lacey realizes and she’s been on a journey, and I think we’re going to see the culmination of that journey and in a very surprising, shocking way.”

Found, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, October 3, 10/9c, NBC