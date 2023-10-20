‘Dr. Wolf’ Medical Drama Starring Zachary Quinto Gets Series Order at NBC

NBC may have said goodbye to one medical drama last season (New Amsterdam), but it will be adding a new one to its lineup.

The network has given a series order to Dr. Wolf (formerly known as Wolf in the pilot stage), starring Zachary Quinto and inspired by the books The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat and An Anthropologist on Mars by Oliver Sacks.

The series follows revolutionary, larger-than-life neurologist Oliver Wolf (Quinto) and his team of interns as they explore the last great frontier — the human mind — while also grappling with their own relationships and mental health. The cast also includes Tamberla Perry, Ashleigh LaThrop, Alexander MacNicoll, Aury Krebs, Spence Moore II, and Teddy Sears.

Dr. Wolf is produced by Berlanti Productions, Fabel Entertainment, and The Imaginarium in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Michael Gassi serves as writer and executive producer. Lee Toland Krieger is director and executive producer. Also executive producing are Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman (Berlanti); Henrik Bastin, Melissa Aouate (Fabel); Andy Serkis, Jonathan Cavendish, Will Tennant (The Imaginarium); and DeMane Davis.

It’s unclear when Dr. Wolf will air, given the ongoing actors’ strike. NBC, however, has had original scripted programming this fall (unlike other networks) with the returns of Magnum P.I. and Quantum Leap and new dramas Found and The Irrational on its schedule.

Still to come in the 2023-2024 season (pending the aforementioned strike) are previously-announced fall shows Night Court, Extended Family, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Law & Order, and Law & Order: SVU, as well as midseason and summer series including a new America’s Got Talent spinoff Fantasy League, Deal or No Deal Island, Password, The Americas, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Lopez vs. Lopez, and La Brea.