Maya Rudolph will be taking center stage once again on Saturday Night Live. The actress is set to reprise her role as Vice President Kamala Harris on NBC’s late-night sketch comedy series through 2024, Deadline reports.

With Rudolph’s presence on SNL ramping up this fall, pre-production on her Apple TV+ series has been put on pause. Loot Season 3 was set to start filming on August 26, but it has been delayed for scheduling reasons. Rudolph stars in and executive produces the comedy series. Rudolph recently earned a 2024 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Rudolph won an Emmy for her portrayal of the first female vice president. The Bridesmaids alum first played Harris in 2019 when Eddie Murphy hosted. At the time, Harris responded on Twitter (now X), That girl being played by @MayaRudolph on @nbcsnl? That girl was me.”

The last time the actress appeared as the VP was in the 2021 episode she hosted, which later earned her another Emmy. Martin Short played Harris’ husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff. During the 2020 presidential election cycle, Jim Carrey played Joe Biden on SNL alongside Alec Baldwin‘s Donald Trump.

“She’s kind of like a cool mom or like a fun aunt,” Rudolph previously told THR about playing Harris. “She’s cool, but she’s also responsible. So what does that look like? I didn’t really know exactly how to do her, but I kept going back to the idea of those parents that are like, ‘You kids can smoke weed, but you have to do it at my house.’ I’m not saying that’s Kamala! But that’s the feeling: cool but there are definitely rules at her house.”

As in previous years, SNL will be covering the 2024 presidential election. Following President Biden’s announcement that he was stepping back from running for reelection, Vice President Harris emerged as the presumptive Democratic nominee. SNL fans expected Rudolph to return in Season 50 as Harris faces off against former President Trump, and now their dreams have come true!

Saturday Night Live, Season 50, September 28, NBC