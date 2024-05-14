ABC has an exciting slate of shows coming to the small screen in Fall 2024.

Most of this year’s programming will be back for more later this year, such as Abbott Elementary, Grey’s Anatomy, The Rookie, Will Trent, The Conners, and more, while a select few (Station 19, The Good Doctor, Not Dead Yet) are unfortunately coming to an end this spring.

High Potential is one of the new titles joining the network this fall. It follows a single mom with an exceptional mind (played by It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s Kaitlin Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata).

Another new addition to the schedule is Scamanda, which tells the story of Amanda Riley, a wife, mother, blogger, and Christian, whose tragic cancer tale captivates thousands. But Amanda has a secret she’s dying to keep, and after an anonymous tip to an investigative reporter, her own words may prove to be her downfall.

And in terms of changes, don’t expect The Conners, The Rookie, or Will Trent to be back before midseason as the fan-favorites shift schedules. Also part of the network’s midseason lineup are American Idol, The Bachelor, Celebrity Jeopardy!, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, and What Would You Do?

Scroll through the ABC Fall 2024 schedule below to see when to tune into your favorite shows and when to check out the newcomers that catch your eye.

Mondays

8:00 p.m.: Monday Night Football (Select Mondays this Fall)

Tuesdays

8:00 p.m.: Dancing with the Stars

10:00 p.m.: High Potential