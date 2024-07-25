‘Chicago Med’: Jessy Schram Says Hannah’s Feeling ‘Very Unsettled’ After Ripley Cliffhanger

Like Maggie, We’ve Got You Covered For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Chicago Med Newsletter:

Chicago Med is in for at least one shakeup when it returns for its 10th season this September, with the departure of Dominic Rains (who plays Dr. Crockett Marcel). But the Season 9 finale cliffhanger left the future of Dr. Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) in question.

Liliana’s brother, who had previously sued Ripley, was brought into the ED after being attacked by a masked assailant with a baseball bat. He claimed that Ripley did it. When the police asked if he had anything to say, he shook his head and walked out. Among those watching and wondering why he didn’t say anything was Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram)—and this came as something was finally happening between the two of them. Now, Hannah doesn’t know what to think, says Schram.

“She’s very unsettled, very confused,” Schram told TV Insider at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. When the new season begins, “we will answer a lot of the questions [raised by that cliffhanger]. I think we’ll be coming [back] a month after that happened. … There will still be more confusion, but we’ll see how it affects them, how much she’ll get to know from it, how much he’s going to hide, and how that affects the emergency department in general.”

Between that and Marcel leaving, how is the ED going into Season 10?

“The family aspect will be there. They all love each other, but it’s very dysfunctional. So we’ll be playing a lot on the dysfunction of the family, I guess you could say,” Schram previewed. “There will be some new characters coming in, and of course that stirs up many different characters for different reasons. But there’ll be some new energy, and it’ll be different from what we’ve seen in the past for sure.”

Why do you think Ripley didn’t say anything? What are you hoping to see between Hannah and Ripley next season? Let us know in the comments section, below.

Chicago Med, Season 10 Premiere, Wednesday, September 25, 8/7c, NBC

—Reporting by Meaghan Darwish