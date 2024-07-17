‘Law & Order,’ One Chicago, ‘Found’ & More NBC Stars Gear Up for Fall in the Portrait Studio (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Jessy Schram, LaRoyce Hawkins, and David Eigenberg of One Chicago, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Shanola Hampton, and Kelli Williams of 'Found,' and Reid Scott and Mehcad Brooks of 'Law & Order' at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour
JSquared Photography/NBCUniversal

TV’s stars came out to promote their upcoming 2024-2025 series at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour, and among those were some favorites from NBC (dramas and comedies) and Syfy.

You can check out the portraits of the stars of NBC’s One Chicago (Fire‘s David Eigenberg, P.D.‘s LaRoyce Hawkins, and Med‘s Jessy Schram), Found (Shanola Hampton, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, and Kelli Williams), The Irrational (Jesse L. Martin, Maahra Hill, and Travina Springer), Law & Order (Mehcad Brooks and Reid Scott), Lopez vs Lopez (Mayan Lopez), and Night Court (Melissa Rauch, John Larroquette, Wendie Malick, and Nyambi Nyambi), and Syfy’s The Ark (Christie Burke) below.

The Syfy series’ second season begins airing July 17, while all of NBC’s shows are on its fall 2024 schedule. One Chicago’s are the first, on Wednesday, September 25, followed by The Irrational on Tuesday, October 1 and Law & Order and Found on Thursday, September 3. The network’s comedies return a bit later, with Lopez vs Lopez on Friday, October 18 and Night Court on Tuesday, November 19.

Check out the portraits below.

Christie Burke of 'The Ark' at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour
JSquared Photography/NBCUniversal

The Ark

Christie Burke

Jessy Schram, LaRoyce Hawkins, and David Eigenberg of One Chicago at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour
JSquared Photography/NBCUniversal

One Chicago

Jessy Schram, LaRoyce Hawkins, and David Eigenberg

David Eigenberg of 'Chicago Fire' at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour
JSquared Photography/NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire‘s David Eigenberg

Jessy Schram of 'Chicago Med' at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour
JSquared Photography/NBCUniversal

Chicago Med‘s Jessy Schram

LaRoyce Hawkins of 'Chicago P.D.' at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour
JSquared Photography/NBCUniversal

Chicago P.D.‘s LaRoyce Hawkins

Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Shanola Hampton, and Kelli Williams of 'Found' at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour
JSquared Photography/NBCUniversal

Found

Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Shanola Hampton, and Kelli Williams

Shanola Hampton of 'Found' at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour
JSquared Photography/NBCUniversal

Shanola Hampton

Mark-Paul Gosselaar of 'Found' at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour
JSquared Photography/NBCUniversal

Mark-Paul Gosselaar

Kelli Williams of 'Found' at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour
JSquared Photography/NBCUniversal

Kelli Williams

Jesse L. Martin of 'The Irrational' at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour
JSquared Photography/NBCUniversal

The Irrational

Jesse L. Martin

Maahra Hill of 'The Irrational' at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour
JSquared Photography/NBCUniversal

Maahra Hill

Travina Springer of 'The Irrational' at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour
JSquared Photography/NBCUniversal

Travina Springer

Reid Scott and Mehcad Brooks of 'Law & Order' at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour
JSquared Photography/NBCUniversal

Law & Order

Reid Scott and Mehcad Brooks

Mehcad Brooks of 'Law & Order' at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour
JSquared Photography/NBCUniversal

Mehcad Brooks

Reid Scott of 'Law & Order' at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour
JSquared Photography/NBCUniversal

Reid Scott

Mayan Lopez of 'Lopez vs Lopez' at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour
JSquared Photography/NBCUniversal

Lopez vs Lopez

Mayan Lopez

Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour
JSquared Photography/NBCUniversal

Night Court

Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette

Melissa Rauch of 'Night Court' at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour
JSquared Photography/NBCUniversal

Melissa Rauch

John Larroquette of 'Night Court' at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour
JSquared Photography/NBCUniversal

John Larroquette

Wendie Malick of 'Night Court' at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour
JSquared Photography/NBCUniversal

Wendie Malick

Nyambi Nyambi of 'Night Court' at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour
JSquared Photography/NBCUniversal

Nyambi Nyambi

John Larroquette and Wendie Malick of 'Night Court' at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour
JSquared Photography/NBCUniversal

John Larroquette and Wendie Malick

Chicago Fire

Chicago Med

Chicago P.D.

Found (2023)

Law & Order

Lopez vs Lopez

Night Court (2023)

One Chicago

The Ark

The Irrational

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Isaac Hirsch for 'Jeopardy!'
1
Isaac Hirsch Loses ‘Jeopardy!’ Crown, Explains Massive Mistake
Rob Lowe in '9-1-1: Lone Star,' Alex Aiono, Kekoa Kekumano and Adam Demos in 'Rescue: HI Surf,' and Rossif Sutherland and Kristin Kreuk in 'Murder in a Small Town'
2
‘9-1-1: Lone Star,’ ‘Rescue: HI Surf’ & More Fox Fall 2024 Premiere Dates
Sierra Mills, Harrison Hans Luna, Kaylor Martin, Aaron Evans, Daniela Noelle Ortiz-Rivera, Robert Rausch, Maura Higgins on 'Love Island USA' Season 6
3
3 Islanders Sent Home in ‘Savage’ Elimination on ‘Love Island USA’ Season 6
Olivia and Ethan Plath of 'Welcome to Plathville'
4
‘Welcome to Plathville’ Couples Update: New Relationships Revealed
Isaac Hirsch on Jeopardy!
5
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React to Multi-Day Champ Isaac Hirsch’s Shocking Loss