TV’s stars came out to promote their upcoming 2024-2025 series at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour, and among those were some favorites from NBC (dramas and comedies) and Syfy.

You can check out the portraits of the stars of NBC’s One Chicago (Fire‘s David Eigenberg, P.D.‘s LaRoyce Hawkins, and Med‘s Jessy Schram), Found (Shanola Hampton, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, and Kelli Williams), The Irrational (Jesse L. Martin, Maahra Hill, and Travina Springer), Law & Order (Mehcad Brooks and Reid Scott), Lopez vs Lopez (Mayan Lopez), and Night Court (Melissa Rauch, John Larroquette, Wendie Malick, and Nyambi Nyambi), and Syfy’s The Ark (Christie Burke) below.

The Syfy series’ second season begins airing July 17, while all of NBC’s shows are on its fall 2024 schedule. One Chicago’s are the first, on Wednesday, September 25, followed by The Irrational on Tuesday, October 1 and Law & Order and Found on Thursday, September 3. The network’s comedies return a bit later, with Lopez vs Lopez on Friday, October 18 and Night Court on Tuesday, November 19.

Check out the portraits below.