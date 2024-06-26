We’re currently in the lull between seasons of our favorite broadcast shows; finales (for the most part) aired in June, and premieres will begin in September. But filming has already started on new seasons for some shows, and we’re also getting casting news for our favorites already as well.

That includes new additions as well as some upcoming exits. For example, Found is adding several new characters, Grey’s Anatomy seems to be losing two but bringing a series regular back, and a Chicago P.D. vet is heading over to another Dick Wolf show, FBI: International. Plus, Chicago Fire has promoted one and is looking to cast a new main character, and 9-1-1: Lone Star is losing one.

Below, we’re keeping track of any cast additions, exits, and status changes for returning shows airing in fall 2024. (This doesn’t include any changes that happened or characters that were written out in the 2023-2024 season.)