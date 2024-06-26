‘Chicago Fire,’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ & More Shows With Cast Changes for Fall 2024

Meredith Jacobs
Jason George on 'Station 19'; Jocelyn Hudon as Novak in 'Chicago Fire' Season 12 Episode 9
Disney / James Clark; Adrian S Burrows Sr / NBC; Kevin Estrada / FOX

We’re currently in the lull between seasons of our favorite broadcast shows; finales (for the most part) aired in June, and premieres will begin in September. But filming has already started on new seasons for some shows, and we’re also getting casting news for our favorites already as well.

That includes new additions as well as some upcoming exits. For example, Found is adding several new characters, Grey’s Anatomy seems to be losing two but bringing a series regular back, and a Chicago P.D. vet is heading over to another Dick Wolf show, FBI: International. Plus, Chicago Fire has promoted one and is looking to cast a new main character, and 9-1-1: Lone Star is losing one.

Below, we’re keeping track of any cast additions, exits, and status changes for returning shows airing in fall 2024. (This doesn’t include any changes that happened or characters that were written out in the 2023-2024 season.)

Sierra McClain as Grace in '9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 4 Episode 2
Kevin Estrada / FOX

9-1-1: Lone Star

Sierra McClain is not returning as Grace in Season 5; there are also rumors that it could be the drama’s last, but nothing has been officially announced.

Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami, Jocelyn Hudon as Novak in 'Chicago Fire' Season 12 Episode 9
Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Chicago Fire

Following a few major exits in Season 12, there are changes coming to 51. With Eamonn Walker‘s departure and Boden becoming Deputy Commissioner, the plan in the finale seemed to be for Herrmann (David Eigenberg) to take over. But now it’s been revealed 51 will be getting a new chief. According to Deadline, the series regular character who may be called Dom Pascal started out in the CFD before moving to Miami. He’s “a cheerful person who works well under pressure and whose leadership style differs from Boden’s.” The outlet also reports that Jocelyn Hudon, who recurred in Season 12, is sticking around and has been promoted to series regular; Novak will continue to ride in Ambulance 61 with Violet (Hanako Greensmith).

Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead in Chicago P.D. - 'Intimate Violence'
Matt Dinerstein/NBC

FBI: International

Following Luke Kleintank‘s exit and the Fly Team losing its leader, a familiar face to fans of Dick Wolf‘s shows is joining the CBS drama. Jesse Lee Soffer will be a series regular in Season 4 but will not be playing Jay Halstead, his character from Chicago P.D., though thanks to an FBIChicago P.D. crossover during which Tracy Spiridakos played her P.D. character Upton, the two franchises are firmly established as part of the same universe (as are all the Wolf shows).

Danielle Savre attends the Global Down Syndrome Foundation's 15th Annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show at Sheraton Downtown Denver Hotel on November 18, 2023 in Denver, Colorado
Tom Cooper/Getty Images for Global Down Syndrome Foundation

Found

There are several new cast members joining the NBC drama for its second season in recurring roles. Dionne Gipson will recur as “a character who is close to Gabi,” Deadline reports. Michael Cassidy will play “a grief counselor with controversial ties to Gabi’s past, who shows up to help in more ways than one,” the outlet also reports. Plus, Danielle Savre will be appearing in Season 2 as an undisclosed character, according to TVLine.

Jason George on 'Station 19'
Disney/James Clark

Grey's Anatomy

There’s quite a bit of change in store for Grey Sloan—and that’s not taking into account the burning questions we had after that finale! Jason George is bringing Ben Warren back full-time, following Station 19‘s finale; he’s decided to return to finish his surgical residency. Other cast changes to come include Jake Borelli and Midori Francis reportedly leaving in Season 21.

Rochelle Aytes as Nichelle on S.W.A.T.
Sonja Flemming/CBS

S.W.A.T.

Rochelle Aytes (who plays Nichelle, the wife of Shemar Moore‘s Hondo) will not be returning in a series regular capacity for Season 8, but she could recur, according to Deadline.

