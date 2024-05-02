CBS‘ fall 2024 lineup is going to be stacked.

Joining the 18 returning shows in the fall on the network are new scripted dramas Matlock (starring Kathy Bates) and NCIS: Origins (with Austin Stowell as a young Gibbs, with Mark Harmon narrating), comedies Poppa’s House (starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr.) and Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (starring Montana Jordan and Emily Osment), and competition show The Summit.

Still to come in the midseason are new drama Watson (starring Morris Chestnut), The Amazing Race, and Hollywood Squares with Drew Barrymore as the Center Square in January as part of the new “Game Show Wednesdays” with The Price Is Right at Night and Raid the Cage.

Notably, CBS will not be airing new episodes during the 10/9c time slot on Sundays during the football season (which tends to delay primetime). Watson will slot in with Tracker and The Equalizer—switching time slots next season—after the end of football. And after Blue Bloods wraps its final season with the second half in the fall, the Friday night lineup will switch up a bit, with NCIS: Sydney taking the 8/7 slot (so no all-NCIS night) and S.W.A.T. moving to 10/9c.

“This is another CBS primetime schedule that will break through the clutter and entertain a mass audience,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “We’re grateful to the creative talent who deliver the characters and stories, as well as the viewers who spend nights, seasons and years with them.”

CBS’ 2024-2025 season will also include the Grammy Awards, the Golden Globe Awards, the Tony Awards, the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors, New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, and the American Music Awards, as well as football, basketball, and golf.

Check out CBS’ 20245-2025 schedule below.

Mondays

8:00 p.m.: The Neighborhood

8:30 p.m.: Poppa’s House

9:00 p.m.: NCIS

10:00 p.m.: NCIS: Origins

Tuesdays

8:00 p.m.: FBI

9:00 p.m.: FBI: International

10:00 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted

Wednesdays

8:00 p.m.: Survivor

9:30 p.m.: The Summit

Thursdays

8:00 p.m.: Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage

8:30 p.m.: Ghosts

9:00 p.m.: Matlock

10:00 p.m.: Elsbeth

Fridays

8:00 p.m.: S.W.A.T.

9:00 p.m.: Fire Country

10:00 p.m.: Blue Bloods

Fridays Post-Blue Bloods Finale

8:00 p.m.: NCIS: Sydney

9:00 p.m.: Fire Country

10:00 p.m.: S.W.A.T.

Saturdays

8:00 p.m.: Drama Encore

9:00 p.m.: Drama Encore

10:00 p.m.: 48 Hours

Sundays

7:00 p.m.: 60 Minutes

8:00 p.m.: Tracker

9:00 p.m.: The Equalizer

10:00 p.m.: Drama Encore during football season, then Watson