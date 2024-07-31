Did ‘Chicago P.D.’ Just Cast Upton’s Replacement?

Intelligence Has Your Back For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Chicago P.D. Newsletter:

Has Chicago P.D. found its replacement for Upton? It sure seems that way.

On Wednesday (July 31), TV Line reported that actress Toya Turner is joining the cast of the NBC Dick Wolf procedural as series regular for Season 12.

Turner has previously enjoyed guest roles in P.D.‘s sister series, Chicago Fire (as “Peaches the Prostitute in Season 2 Episode 13) and Chicago Med (as “Jayna Miles” in Season 2 Episode 1). However, this is her first regular role in the One Chicago franchise.

Her casting as a series regular comes on the heels of Tracy Spiridakos‘ exit as Hailey Upton in the Season 11 finale.

Executive producer Gwen Sigan did tell TV Insider that there’s room for interpretation about what Upton’s fate may be in the wake of the actress’ departure from the series: ” I loved the idea that we kept it open-ended. I think there are things you can fill in on your own and your own versions of where she is and what she’s doing. I have my own version, and I think that most people will, when they watch it, especially fans of her, will kind of fill in what they want her to be doing,” Sigan said. “I don’t know if we’ll see her next season. I think we will always keep that door open. We will never say never. And yeah, if the opportunity arises to bring her back in some context over the next years, we’d be happy to.”

For now, though, it looks like a more permanent addition to the Intelligence roster can be found in Toya Turner.

Turner is also known for her work as Shotgun Mary in Warrior Nun and her guest role as Gabrielle in New Amsterdam.

Chicago P.D., Season 12 premiere, September 25, 10/9c