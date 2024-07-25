Join the 51 Family For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Chicago Fire Newsletter:

Welcome to Firehouse 51, Dermot Mulroney!

The My Best Friend’s Wedding star has been cast in the series regular role of Chief Dom Pascal in Chicago Fire Season 13. Dom, according to the original report, prior to Mulroney’s casting, did work in the CFD at the start of his career but has been a chief in Miami for the past decade. He’s a cheerful person who works well under pressure. His leadership style differs from Wallace Boden’s (Eamonn Walker).

Season 12 ended with Boden taking a promotion to Deputy Commissioner, and he’d told Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) that he wanted him to replace him. But less than a month after the finale, it was reported that the NBC drama was casting this new chief—and as Eigenberg told TV Insider at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, it makes sense because Herrmann can’t actually take over for Boden, at least not yet.

“The character can’t make a shift to a chief unless we were deep into TV falsehoods,” Eigenberg pointed out. “I’m not going to let him do that. He has to become a captain, and then you got to go through a whole thing. I think that the character might be able to make the transition. I don’t know. Who knows? They may put me in chief and then fire me as a chief. We’ll see.”

At the time, he wasn’t sure how his character will feel about Dom. “I know Herrmann is always floating around. His brain is always kind of a little bit whacked out about everything, so we’re just going to see what happens,” he said.

Chicago Fire Season 13, in addition to Eigenberg and Mulroney, also stars Taylor Kinney, Miranda Rae Mayo, Joe Miñoso, Christian Stolte, Daniel Kyri, Hanako Greensmith, and Jocelyn Hudon.

Chicago Fire, Season 13 Premiere, Wednesday, September 25, 9/8c, NBC