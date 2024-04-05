‘Quantum Leap’ Canceled After 2 Seasons at NBC — What Would Have Happened Next

Unfortunately, we’re not going to get to see what two-person leaps look like: Quantum Leap has been canceled after two seasons, TV Insider has confirmed.

The NBC series following the original series starring Scott Bakula premiered in 2022. Physicist Ben (Raymond Lee) was working on the Quantum Leap accelerator when he surprised the rest of the team—fiancée Addison (Caitlin Bassett), Magic (Ernie Hudson), Ian (Mason Alexander Park), and Jenn (Nanrisa Lee)—by leaping (when it was supposed to be Addison). But the Season 2 finale saw them figure out the code that could bring Ben home, so he would stop leaping from person to person to right wrongs, only someone would have to trade places with him. Addison volunteered, but rather than Ben coming home, the two reunited in the past, setting the stage for two-person leaps.

“Whenever you’re doing seasons of television, most of the time you don’t know about the next season, and we were very conscious that we didn’t want to leave the audience hanging too dramatically,” co-showrunner and executive producer Dean Georgaris told us of the Season 2 finale. “We wanted the ending to satisfy and to make them excited for the next chapter or, as someone said to me, demand a third season. And I think having now Ben and Addison leaping kind of demands a third season, because it’s opening up a whole new dynamic. At the same time, if at the beginning of Season 1, we separated the two of them, then we have united the two of them. So I think what’s nice is it’s a wonderful way to end what I think of as the first act of a three act multi-season journey for our two characters.”

There was quite a bit that Georgaris and the writers were looking forward to exploring in a third season with two-person leaps. “The idea of two-person leaps is really exciting because you never know who they might leap into. They could leap into a cop and a robber who are in the same car for a reason, they can leap into gender swaps, one’s a mom and the other’s a kid,” he noted. “I don’t think it’s always going to go the way they expect. I don’t necessarily think just because they’re together in one leap means they’re automatically together in the next leap.”

It also then raised the questions of who would serve as their hologram, since Addison was Ben’s and if someone else from the team would want to leap. “Or can they not get the code to work again?” Georgaris suggested. “In which case you’ve got now two people you’re trying to bring back—or are you trying to bring them back?”

And just because Ben and Addison had been reunited didn’t mean they’d necessarily be back together going forward. “The idea is they’ve reconnected and they’ve rediscovered how much they care for each other, but they’re not a couple,” the co-showrunner explained. “That’s another thing we’re really excited to explore is, now they’re together, but what are they and how are they going to make it work?”

Are you going to miss Quantum Leap? What would you have liked to see in a Season 3?