The first season of Found completely hooked us, and we have to admit that everything we’re hearing about the second leaves us wanting those episodes ASAP! Take for instance, the latest casting: Danielle Savre will be appearing in Season 2, according to TVLine. There are no other details available about her role.

Found follows public relations specialist Gabi Mosely (Shanola Hampton) and her crisis management team who make sure that none of the missing who are otherwise ignored (including people of color) are forgotten. Gabi was one of those missing herself when she was a teen, but then she, unbeknownst to anyone, found her kidnapper, Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), and kept him chained up in her basement, even using him to help with her cases. The only problem? The end of Season 1 completely shook that up.

What’s next? What do we know about Season 2? Read on for all the updates.

Found Is Returning for Season 2

Found Season 1 premiered on October 3, 2023, one of the few new scripted TV shows that fall due to the writers and actors’ strikes. The drama was renewed for a second season with four still to air in its first, on November 29, 2023. (Fellow freshman drama The Irrational was renewed at the same time.)

“These shows are a testament to the incredibly passionate work of our showrunners Nkechi Okoro Carroll and Arika Lisanne Mittman, both of whom have executed their visions flawlessly,” said Lisa Katz, President of Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Entertainment, in a statement. “A huge thank you to the talented cast, producers, and crews for their tireless commitment and dedication, which has clearly paid off with audiences making these series must-see television on both NBC and next day on Peacock.”

Where Did Found Season 1 Leave Off?

The first season of Found ended on January 16, 2024, with the rest of Gabi’s team—Margaret (Kelli Williams), Lacey (Gabrielle Walsh), Zeke (Arlen Escarpeta), and Dhan (Karan Oberoi)—clued in on the fact that Gabi was holding Sir in her basement, but also that he had escaped by that point. And what Gabi realized in the chilling last moments of the finale, following her team (except for Dhan, who had had a bit more time to process the information) walking out on her, was that Sir was responsible for poisoning Lacey’s dog. (He had also kidnapped Lacey as a child.) The season ended with a glimpse of Sir hiding in Lacey’s apartment as she ignored Gabi’s call.

The only one who didn’t know about Gabi keeping Sir in her basement was Trent (Brett Dalton), the cop who works with the team and with whom she shares a romantic history.

What Do We Know About Season 2’s Plot?

Not much! Following the end of Season 1, showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll was hesitant to reveal too much about what’s to come, but she did tell TV Insider that when it comes to the cliffhanger, “There is more of Gabi in Lacey than I think even Lacey realizes and she’s been on a journey, and I think we’re going to see the culmination of that journey and in a very surprising, shocking way.”

Trent also has to be told about Sir, and the fallout of that has to be explored. Carroll noted that he’s been kept in the dark about something that everyone he’s been working with and feels close to now knows. “We’re going to see what the consequences of that become for someone like Trent,” she teased for TV Insider. “Betrayal is one of the most powerful emotions. We talk about how people can’t change. It is probably, I would argue, one of the strongest emotions that has the ability to change someone’s character.”

And there’s the fallout of that secret being out, given that Margaret, Lacey, and Zeke left Gabi upon finding out. Will they be able to work together as a team to help the missing who still need them? And to help Lacey, should she need it?

Who’s Returning for Season 2?

Right now, we can assume the main cast from Season 1 will be back: Hampton, Gosselaar, Williams, Walsh, Dalton, Escarpeta, and Oberoi. And there is, of course, much more to tell with A’Zaria Carter as Teen Gabi with the flashbacks.

Who’s Joining the Found Cast for Season 2?

Dionne Gipson will recur as “a character who is close to Gabi,” according to Deadline. Also recurring is Michael Cassidy as “a grief counselor with controversial ties to Gabi’s past, who shows up to help in more ways than one,” Deadline reports. Given the end of Season 1 (the cliffhanger, as well as her team’s reaction to what she told them about Sir), Gabi’s going to need all the support she can get!

And it seems like Savre could be recurring as well, given that TVLine’s report notes that NBC is not sharing her episode count.

How Many Episodes Will Season 2 Be?

It will be 22 episodes, Carroll told TV Insider at the end of Season 1.

When Will Season 2 Premiere?

Found is once again part of NBC’s fall schedule. It is moving nights, now airing Thursdays at 10/9c, following Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU. It’s taking Law & Order: Organized Crime‘s slot, with its move to Peacock.