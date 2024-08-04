Like Maggie, We’ve Got You Covered For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Chicago Med Newsletter:

The staff at Chicago Gaffney Medical Center will celebrate a big milestone when Chicago Med returns this fall. The NBC medical drama is coming back for its tenth season.

Chicago Med was the third of the One Chicago spinoffs when it premiered in 2015. Over the past nine seasons, the doctors, nurses, and medical professionals inside the halls of the Chicago hospital have tackled a wide range of cases and put their lives on the line for patients.

The ensemble cast has experienced major changes in the last few seasons, and one major player is not returning full-time in Season 10. TV Insider is breaking down all the latest news about the upcoming season of Chicago Med.

When is Chicago Med coming back for Season 10?

Chicago Med will return for Season 10 on September 25, 2024. The show will kick off the One Chicago lineup on Wednesday nights. Chicago Med will premiere at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Chicago Fire Season 13 and Chicago P.D. Season 12.

Who is returning for Chicago Med Season 10?

S. Epatha Merkerson (Sharon Goodwin), Oliver Platt (Dr. Daniel Charles), and Marlyne Barrett (Maggie Lockwood), the three remaining original cast members, will return for the milestone season. Deadline reported in July 2024 that the trio signed new deals to reprise their roles ahead of Season 10.

Jessy Schram is expected to return as Dr. Hannah Asher. NBC hasn’t announced the full cast for Season 10, so it’s unclear if Steven Webber will be back as Dr. Dean Archer and Luke Mitchell’s Dr. Mitch Ripley.

Who is not returning for Season 10?

Chicago Med has faced many notable exits over the years, and the NBC medical drama revealed another one during the summer hiatus. Dominic Rains, who has played Dr. Crockett Marcel since Season 5, will not be coming back as a series regular in Season 10, according to Deadline.

Behind the camera, longtime co-showrunners Diane Frolov and Andy Schneider left after Season 9. Allen MacDonald is stepping in to replace them.

What will happen in Season 10?

The Season 9 finale helped set up Crockett’s departure after he tragically lost a young patient, which led to the patient’s father dying by suicide. Sharon urged Crockett to take all the time off he needed. Crockett could make his departure offscreen.

Meanwhile, Ripley was accused of assault by a patient. He denied the accusation, but this situation will have an impact on his budding relationship with Hannah.

“She’s very unsettled, very confused,” Schram told TV Insider at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. The actress revealed there will be a month-long time jump after the Season 9 finale. “There will still be more confusion, but we’ll see how it affects them, how much she’ll get to know from it, how much he’s going to hide, and how that affects the emergency department in general,” she teased.

Chicago Med, Season 10, September 25, 8/7c, NBC