Fox Fall 2024 TV: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

When it comes to primetime entertainment, Fox has you covered as the network revealed its lineup for the fall 2024 television season.

Among the selections are a few familiar favorites and fresh titles you’ll be eager to check out ranging from Rescue: HI-Surf to Murder in a Small Town alongside returning favorites like 9-1-1: Lone Star and Hell’s Kitchen. Scroll down for a more in-depth look at what’s ahead.

See also: CBS Fall 2024 Slate – NBC Fall 2024 Slate

New Fox shows

Fox officially ordered Going Dutch, an all-new comedy starring Denis Leary which centers around an arrogant loudmouth U.S. Army Colonel, who is put on assignment in the Netherlands after an unfiltered rant. There, he’s punished with a command position at the least important army base in the world. After serving in every warzone for the past three decades, he finds himself in charge of a base with no guns, weapons, or tactical purpose. Instead, the base has a fine dining commissary, top-notch bowling ley, and the best fromagerie in the U.S. Army.

“I don’t think The Netherlands have ever seen such a collection of loud, selfish, screwed-up Americans. And it’s all Fox’s fault,” Leary teased in a statement about the pick-up.

Additionally, the new animated comedy Universal Basic Guys has already been renewed for a second season before its debut, which is slated for this fall. The series from creators Adam and Craig Malamut follows two brothers, Mark and Hank Hoagies, who lose their jobs to automation and are given $3,000 a month in a new basic income program. Now, they’re using their free time and money to find a purpose in a world where they’re no longer needed.

On the drama side of things, prepare for the arrival of Rescue: HI-Surf from John Wells, which is described as a pulse-pounding Hawaii lifeguard series following the personal and professional lives of the heavy-water lifeguards who patrol and protect the North Shore of O’ahu, which is considered the most dangerous coastline in the world. Each episode will feature dedicated, heroic, and adrenaline-seeking first responders saving lives. The cast includes Robbie Magasiva, Arielle Kebbel, Adam Demos, Keko Kekumano, Alex Aino, and Zoe Cipres among others. The show will include a special presentation following Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, February 9, 2025.

Also on the drama front is Murder in a Small Town, starring Rossif Sutherland and Kristin Kreuk. The show follows Karl Alberg (Sutherland), who moves to a quiet coastal town following big-city police work. But his reprieve is quickly shattered when he realizes this new paradise has more than its share of secrets. Calling upon all the skills that made him a world-class detective, Karl will be forced to uncover new mysteries. Meanwhile, Kreuk plays Cassandra, Karl’s muse and the local librarian. The show’s cast includes Mya Lowe, Savonna Spracklin, Aaron Douglas, and Fritzy-Kelvans Destine with guest performances by James Cromwell, Stana Katic, and Paula Patton.

Then there’s the medical drama Doc, starring Molly Parker as a hard-charging Dr. Amy Elias, Chief of Internal and Family Medicine at Westside Hospital in Minneapolis. After a brain injury erases the past eight years of her life, Amy must navigate unfamiliar territory as she has no recollection of her patients, colleagues, the soulmate she divorced, the man she now loves, and a tragedy that caused her to push everyone away. Parker only has her estranged 17-year-old daughter to rely on as she struggles to continue practicing medicine. In addition to Parker, the series features Omar Metwally, Amirah Vann, Jon Ecker, Anya Banerjee, Scott Wolf, and Patrick Walker.

Meanwhile, keep an eye out for the new unscripted survival competition series Extracted, which will, for the first time ever, see contestants who are not in charge of their destiny.

Returning Fox shows

The 2024-2025 slate has a slew of returning favorites as Fox Entertainment CEO Rob Wade stated, “With outstanding original ideas and world-class talent across both new series and returning favorites, Fox’s 2024-25 schedule is filled with unexpected, unforgettable entertainment in every genre. Great creative is the center of all we do, and that is reflected in next season’s lineup, as is our ability to attract so many of the industry’s finest storytellers.”

Among the returning slate are 9-1-1 Lone Star, Accused, Alert: Missing Persons Unit, The Cleaning Lady, Animal Control, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, The Great North, Grimsburg, Krapopolis, The Simpsons, Crime Scene Kitchen, The Floor, Hell’s Kitchen, LEGO: Masters, The Masked Singer, MasterChef, Name That Tune, Next Level Chef, and Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. Additional renewals are going to be announced.

For fans of Accused, they’ll want to keep an eye out for new cast members including Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy, Nick Cannon, and Michael Chiklis.

Special events broadcasts

In addition to the main slate, Fox has a couple of special presentations in store for viewers starting off with The Real Full Monty, a two-hour special in which a daring group of male celebrities will volunteer to bare all to raise awareness for prostate, testicular, and colorectal cancer testing and research. Based on the award-winning 1997 film, the special is set to arrive in fall 2024 with an exact date to be determined. Among the male celebrities set to take part are Anthony Anderson, Taye Diggs, Chris Jones, Tyler Posey, Bruno Tonioli, and James Van Der Beek.

And for fans of LEGO: Masters, the all-new multiple-night event LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular will see celebrities join fan-favorite builders from past seasons as they work together to create jaw-dropping holiday-themed challenges.

Fox fall schedule

All times Eastern/Pacific.

Monday

8-9 p.m. – 9-1-1: Lonestar

9-10 p.m. – Rescue: HI-Surf (new series)

Tuesday

8-9 p.m. – Accused

9-10 p.m. –Murder in a Small Town (new series)

Wednesday

8-9 p.m. – The Masked Singer

9-10 p.m. – The Floor

Thursday

8-9 p.m. – Hell’s Kitchen

9-10 p.m. – Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test

Friday

8 p.m. – FOX College Football Friday/FOX College Hoops/FOX UFL

Saturday

7-10:30 p.m. – Fox Sports Saturday

Sunday

7-7:30 p.m. – NFL On Fox

7:30-8 p.m. – The OT / FOX Animation Encores

8-8:30 p.m. – The Simpsons

8:30-9 p.m. – Universal Basic Guys

9-9:30 p.m. – Bob’s Burgers

9:30-10 p.m. – Krapopolis

