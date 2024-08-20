Vice Presidential Debate Delays Premieres of ‘The Irrational,’ ‘Accused’ & More — See Schedule Changes

The 2024 Vice Presidential Debate has caused a string of schedule changes for 2024 fall TV premieres. The second seasons of NBC‘s The Irrational and Fox‘s Accused will now premiere later than originally planned because of the one-night event, and the air time of Fox’s Murder in a Small Town Season 1 Episode 2 has also been affected.

Vice Presidential candidates Tim Walz and JD Vance will partake in the debate on Tuesday, October 1. An official time has not yet been announced, but a Fox schedule change implies that it will start at 9/8c. The debate will air live on CBS and will likely be simulcast on other major news networks like NBC, ABC, and Fox.

Presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will debate on September 10 on ABC. The 2024 Democratic National Convention kicked off on Monday, August 19 in Chicago (find out how to watch the week’s events here).

Here’s a breakdown of the fall TV premiere dates that have been pushed back by the Vice Presidential Debate broadcast.

When does The Irrational Season 2 premiere?

The Irrational Season 2 will premiere on Tuesday, October 8 instead of Tuesday, October 1 on NBC, the network announced Tuesday, August 20. The episode will maintain its previously planned timeslot, 10/9c.

The premiere will be preceded by a two-hour episode of The Voice starting at 8/7c. The Voice Season 26 premieres on Tuesday, September 23 with coaches Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé.

See the NBC Fall 2024 TV schedule here.

When does Accused Season 2 premiere?

Fox’s legal anthology series Accused returns for Season 2 this fall. It, too, was set to premiere on October 1 and is instead premiering one week later because of the VP debate. Accused Season 2 premieres Tuesday, October 8 at 8/7c (its timeslot has not changed).

When does Murder in a Small Town premiere?

The new crime drama Murder in a Small Town, starring Rossif Sutherland and Kristin Kreuk, will premiere as planned on Tuesday, September 24 at 9/8c on Fox. It’s the second episode of the new series that is seeing its time change for one week.

Murder in a Small Town Season 1 Episode 2 will air one hour earlier on Tuesday, October 1 at 8/7c on Fox, the network announced on August 20 along with the Accused change. The debate will follow immediately after.

See the Fox Fall 2024 TV schedule here.

What time does the 2024 Vice Presidential debate air?

While an official air time has not yet been announced by CBS, Fox’s time change for Murder in a Small Town seemingly confirms that the debate will begin at 9/8c.

The Irrational, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, October 8, 10/9c, NBC

Accused, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, October 8, 9/8c, NBC