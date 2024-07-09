All your NBC favorites—and a few shows that may soon join that list—are coming back this fall. NBC has announced its premiere dates to kick off the 2024-2025 season.

It all begins on Monday, September 23, with The Voice, with new coaches Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé alongside returning coaches Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani, and the new drama Brilliant Minds, starring Zachary Quinto and inspired by the extraordinary life and work of world-famous author and physician Oliver Sacks. Then One Chicago is back with the premieres of Med, Fire, and P.D. on Wednesday, September 25.

The week of September 30 will see the returns of The Irrational, Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and Found (taking Organized Crime‘s slot with that drama’s move to Peacock). Happy’s Place, starring McEntire, premieres on Friday, October 18, and St. Denis Medical debuts on November 12 with back-to-back episodes (its regular timeslot is 8/7c). Night Court will return on November 19.

Other notable dates include the America’s Got Talent finale on Tuesday, September 24, and the second annual People’s Choice Country Awards airing live from Nashville on Thursday, September 26. NBC’s sports programming includes Big Ten Saturday Night, back in primetime on August 31 as an expanded conference of storied college programs vie for dominance, and NBC Sunday Night Football will also broadcast 20 regular-season games throughout the NFL season, beginning on September 5.

The network’s midseason and summer shows include The Hunting Party, Deal or No Deal Island, The Americas, and Destination X.

Check out NBC’s fall 2024 premiere dates below.

Saturday, August 31

7:00 p.m.: Big Ten Countdown (Season Premiere)

7:30 p.m.: Big Ten Football (Season Premiere)

Thursday, September 5

7:00 p.m.: NFL Kickoff 2024

8:15 p.m.: Sunday Night Football (Season Premiere)

Sunday, September 8

7:00 p.m.: Football Night in America (Season Premiere)

8:15 p.m.: Sunday Night Football (Time Period Premiere)

Monday, September 23

8:00 p.m.: The Voice (Season 26 premiere)

10:00 p.m.: Brilliant Minds (Series premiere)

Tuesday, September 24

9:00 p.m.: America’s Got Talent (Season finale)

Wednesday, September 25

8:00 p.m.: Chicago Med (Season 10 premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Chicago Fire (Season 13 premiere)

10:00 p.m.: Chicago P.D. (Season 12 premiere)

Thursday, September 26

8:00 p.m.: People’s Choice Country Awards

Friday, September 27

9:00 p.m.: Dateline NBC (Season premiere)

Tuesday, October 1

8:00 p.m.: The Voice (Tuesday premiere)

10:00 p.m.: The Irrational (Season 2 premiere)

Thursday, October 3

8:00 p.m.: Law & Order (Season 24 premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (Season 26 premiere)

10:00 p.m.: Found (Season 2 premiere)

Friday, October 18

8:00 p.m.: Happy’s Place (Series premiere)

8:30 p.m.: Lopez vs. Lopez (Season 3 premiere)

Tuesday, November 12

8:00 p.m.: St. Denis Medical (Series premiere, back-to-back episodes)

Tuesday, November 19

8:30 p.m.: Night Court (Season 3 premiere)