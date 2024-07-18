Reba fans rejoice! Reba McEntire is returning to the sitcom scene more than 15 years after her title comedy series for Happy’s Place.

The multi-camera, half-hour comedy series stars the country superstar as Bobbie, a woman who inherits her father Happy’s eponymous restaurant, but her birthright will have to be shared with the half-sister she never knew about, and she’ll have to run the business with her now, too. McEntire teased to Entertainment Tonight, “It’s gonna be that heartfelt, fun, funny, laugh at our silliness. But also, [you’ll] be touched with the heart in our show.”

Ahead of the show’s series premiere as part of NBC’s fall 2024 lineup, here’s a look at everything there is to know about Happy’s Place!

When will Happy’s Place premiere?

The series premieres on Friday, October 18 on NBC. The show will kick off a weekly Friday night comedy hour at 8/7c, with Lopez vs. Lopez Season 3 following. Find out more about NBC’s fall 2024-2025 lineup here.

Who else will star in Happy’s Place?

Starring alongside Reba McEntire is Belissa Escobedo, who portrays her new sister and co-owner of the title bar, Isabella.

Melissa Peterman, McEntire’s friend and former costar in Reba (as well as Young Sheldon, Working Class, The Hammer, and Baby Daddy), will portray her bestie and bartender Gabby. Meanwhile, McEntire’s real-life boyfriend Rex Linn portrays Emmett, the short-order cook who McEntire described to ET as “kind of the patriarch now that [Bobbie’s] daddy has died ’cause he has been with the tavern the longest.”

Pablo Castelblanco and Tokala Black Elk also star, and the show is written by Reba‘s Kevin Abbott, who executive produces alongside McEntire, Michael Hanel, Mindy Schultheis, and Julie Abbott.

What else is there to know about Happy’s Place?

Though she’s returning to television acting, McEntire isn’t giving up her day job as a music superstar. The country legend confirmed to People that she will be singing the theme song for Happy’s Place.

McEntire also predicted during the Television Critics Association’s Summer Press Tour in July that the show would revive some of the feel-good vibes on and off-screen that the team experienced on Reba, saying, “The thing that I can already see is going to happen on this show that happened on the Reba show, we’d all go on vacation together — the writers, the producers, showrunners, everybody — and with their families. We had such a good time. I can see this happening with this group, the camaraderie and the way we gelled on the first week while we were shooting the pilot.”

Happy’s Place, Series Premiere, Friday, October 18 at 8/7c, NBC