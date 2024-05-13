‘St. Denis Medical’: See Wendi McClendon-Covey, David Alan Grier & More in Comedy from ‘Superstore’ Team (PHOTOS)

Allison Tolman as Alex, Kahyun Kim as Serena, Mekki Leeper as Matt, David Alan Grier as Ron, Kaliko Kauahi as Val, Josh Lawson as Bruce, Wendi McLendon-Covey as Joyce in St. Denis Medical
Danny Ventrella/NBC
ST. DENIS MEDICAL -- Season: Pilot -- Pictured: (l-r) Allison Tolman as Alex, Kahyun Kim as Serena, Mekki Leeper as Matt, David Alan Grier as Ron, Kaliko Kauahi as Val, Josh Lawson as Bruce, Wendi McLendon-Covey as Joyce -- (Photo by: Danny Ventrella/NBC)

St. Denis Medical

 More

It’s almost time for another single-camera mockumentary-style comedy to lead the pack on Tuesday nights at NBC. Coming up in the fall is St. Denis Medical, a series created by Superstore‘s Justin Spitzer, alongside Eric Ledgin.

The series follows an understaffed and underfunded Oregon hospital as the doctors and nurses try to give patients the best care they can… and keep their own sanity intact along the way.

Leading the cast is The GoldbergsWendi McClendon-Covey as Joyce and David Alan Grier as Ron. The series also features Allison Tolman as Alex, Josh Lawson as Bruce, Mekki Leeper as Matt, Kahyun Kim as Serena, and Kaliko Kauahi as Val.

St. Denis Medical is one of three new series heading to NBC this fall, alongside the Zachary Quinto-led medical drama Brilliant Minds and Reba McEntire‘s new sitcom Happy’s Place.

St. Denis Medical will air on Tuesdays at 8/7c, followed by episodes of Night CourtThe Voice, and The Irrational.

Find out more about NBC’s fall 2024-2025 lineup here, and check out the first-look images below.

 

Wendi McLendon-Covey as Joyce in St. Denis Medical
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Wendi McLendon-Covey as Joyce.

Allison Tolman as Alex in St. Denis Medical
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Allison Tolman as Alex.

David Alan Grier as Dr. Ron in St. Denis Medical
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

David Alan Grier as Dr. Ron.

Allison Tolman as Alex, Kahyun Kim as Serena in St. Denis Medical
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Allison Tolman as Alex and Kahyun Kim as Serena.

Mekki Leeper as Matt in St. Denis Medical
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Mekki Leeper as Matt.

Josh Lawson as Dr. Bruce in St. Denis Medical
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Josh Lawson as Dr. Bruce.

Josh Lawson as Dr. Bruce, David Alan Grier as Dr. Ron - St. Denis Medical
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Josh Lawson as Dr. Bruce and David Alan Grier as Dr. Ron.

Allison Tolman as Alex, Kahyun Kim as Serena, Mekki Leeper as Matt, David Alan Grier as Ron, Kaliko Kauahi as Val, Josh Lawson as Bruce, Wendi McLendon-Covey as Joyce in St. Denis Medical
Danny Ventrella/NBC

Allison Tolman as Alex, Kahyun Kim as Serena, Mekki Leeper as Matt, David Alan Grier as Ron, Kaliko Kauahi as Val, Josh Lawson as Bruce, and Wendi McLendon-Covey as Joyce

