ST. DENIS MEDICAL -- Season: Pilot -- Pictured: (l-r) Allison Tolman as Alex, Kahyun Kim as Serena, Mekki Leeper as Matt, David Alan Grier as Ron, Kaliko Kauahi as Val, Josh Lawson as Bruce, Wendi McLendon-Covey as Joyce -- (Photo by: Danny Ventrella/NBC)

It’s almost time for another single-camera mockumentary-style comedy to lead the pack on Tuesday nights at NBC. Coming up in the fall is St. Denis Medical, a series created by Superstore‘s Justin Spitzer, alongside Eric Ledgin.

The series follows an understaffed and underfunded Oregon hospital as the doctors and nurses try to give patients the best care they can… and keep their own sanity intact along the way.

Leading the cast is The Goldbergs‘ Wendi McClendon-Covey as Joyce and David Alan Grier as Ron. The series also features Allison Tolman as Alex, Josh Lawson as Bruce, Mekki Leeper as Matt, Kahyun Kim as Serena, and Kaliko Kauahi as Val.

St. Denis Medical is one of three new series heading to NBC this fall, alongside the Zachary Quinto-led medical drama Brilliant Minds and Reba McEntire‘s new sitcom Happy’s Place.

St. Denis Medical will air on Tuesdays at 8/7c, followed by episodes of Night Court, The Voice, and The Irrational.

Find out more about NBC’s fall 2024-2025 lineup here, and check out the first-look images below.