Intelligence is going to look a bit different in Chicago P.D. Season 12. The unit said goodbye to one of its detectives in last spring’s finale.

The NBC drama, the second of the One Chicago shows to premiere (in 2014), follows the elite unit’s investigations in the Windy City. It will return for another season (alongside Med and Fire, for a One Chicago night on Wednesdays) this fall.

Read on for everything we know about the new season, from casting to a premiere date and more.

Where did Season 11 leave off?

The Season 11 finale wrapped up the multi-episode serial killer case, with Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) kidnapped and the rest of the unit trying to find him. As a result of his injuries, he hallucinated the dead Olinsky (Elias Koteas). Meanwhile, Detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) gave herself up to the serial killer to find Voight. Both survived, but she decided that she needed to start over and left Intelligence. Where she ended up is unknown; she looked up a few places (FBI, FEMA, DEA) online.

Who’s returning for Chicago P.D. Season 12?

As showrunner Gwen Sigan told TV Insider after Season 11, all the series regulars will be back. Returning are Beghe, LaRoyce Hawkins (Officer Kevin Atwater), Marina Squerciati (Officer Kim Burgess), Patrick John Flueger (Officer Adam Ruzek), Benjamin Levy Aguilar (Officer Dante Torres), and Amy Morton (Desk Sergeant Trudy Platt).

Who’s joining the cast?

Toya Turner is a new series regular, playing Kiana Cook, “a patrol officer who loves the adrenaline of the job and its stakes and doesn’t blink in the face of chaos,” according to TVLine.

We knew after the end of Season 11 that Intelligence would need someone new. Looking at who that person could be, Sigan told TV Insider, “It’s going to be very fun to come up with some ideas and a new character and what a new character could add and how it would shift up the dynamics of the unit and new stories to tell. I think it will invigorate the show a lot to have somebody new come on.”

What do we know about Chicago P.D. Season 12?

Nothing specifically has been announced as of yet, but it sounds safe to say that a Burgess and Ruzek wedding is likely. “It’s definitely in the cards. I think the possibility’s there,” Sigan told TV Insider after the Season 11 finale. “It’s going to be a fun year for them to see them finally make that step and get on equal footing. And yeah, I mean we’ve got nothing but opportunity to go through all of those fun moments with them.”

It’s also possible that we could see one of the officers promoted to detective; Atwater, Burgess, and Ruzek have held that rank since Season 11. “It’s definitely a possibility. I think they’re all pretty ready for it as terms of they’ve earned it,” Sigan said to TV Insider, but she also admitted that “it’s not as exciting of a story,” since it’s just a test and the same job.

Hawkins is hoping that’s coming his way. “I would really love to be a detective, since it doesn’t seem like we have any detectives on the unit,” he pointed out to TV Insider this summer. “Somebody should probably step up. Somebody might deserve that role with those responsibilities, but it’s up to the powers that be, naturally.”

Sigan also shared with TV Insider that she’s interested in seeing what Upton’s departure means for Voight, “another person leaving him” after “we’ve seen him get a little more vulnerable and have more connections and more intimacy with people.” She added, “You could really see it go both ways where, does he harden up? Does he shut down? Does he say this isn’t worth it, this has gotten me nothing? Or does he lean more into it? So I think there’s so much to play with him.”

When will Season 12 premiere?

Chicago P.D. will continue to air on Wednesdays at 10/9c, beginning with the Season 12 premiere on September 25.

Is there a new Chicago P.D. trailer?

Not yet.