‘Chicago Fire’ Casts KaDee Strickland as New Chief’s Love Interest for Season 13

Amanda Bell
Comments
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 31: KaDee Strickland attends the premiere of Freeform's
David Livingston/Getty Images

The new chief officially has a love interest on Chicago Fire. The only problem is, she seems to be an old flame rather than one that still burns for him.

Deadline reported that the NBC disaster procedural has added KaDee Strickland as a a recurring star for the show’s upcoming new season. She’ll portray Monica Pascal, the estranged wife of Fire Chief Dom Pascal (incoming series regular Dermot Mulroney).

Strickland is known for her prior work in series like Cruel Summer and Private Practice.

How 'Chicago Fire' Finale Writes Out Boden, Plus Severide's Shocking News
Related

How 'Chicago Fire' Finale Writes Out Boden, Plus Severide's Shocking News

Dom Pascal, the character, was added to the firehouse in Season 13 after the exit of Boden (Eamonn Walker) from his chief position. The character was written out of his leadership role in the Season 12 finale, as he decides to pursue a position as Deputy Commissioner.

Dom is described as someone who’d worked with the Chicago Fire Department early on in his career but has been working in Miami, Florida, for the last decade. His demeanor is expected to be “cheerful” and well-adjusted to pressure situations, which is quite a contrast to Boden’s personality.

With the introduction of his ex, though, we’ll have to wait and see how that affects his sunny disposition, now, won’t we?

Chicago Fire, Season 13, September 25, 9/8c, NBC

Chicago Fire - NBC

Chicago Fire where to stream

Chicago Fire

KaDee Strickland

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
John Dickerson, Maurice DuBoi, and Margaret Brennan
1
CBS ‘Evening News’ Announces Its New Anchors
Patrick Keleher, Deric Augustine, and Eric Winter in 'The Rookie' Season 7
2
‘The Rookie’ Season 7 Sneak Peek: Nolan Warns the New Recruits
Simone Biles of Team United States competes in the floor exercise during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 30, 2024 in Paris, France.
3
Simone Biles Competes in Women’s All-Around, Father-Son Lowes in ‘Unstable,’ ‘Criminal Minds’ Finale, Embrace ‘The Change’
Zach Gilford as Elias Voit and Joe Mantegna as David Rossi in 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 17 Finale
4
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Boss Teases Season 18 After Finale Cliffhanger
Pete Davidson
5
Pete Davidson Checks Into Wellness Facility For Mental Health Treatment