‘Chicago Fire’ Casts KaDee Strickland as New Chief’s Love Interest for Season 13

The new chief officially has a love interest on Chicago Fire. The only problem is, she seems to be an old flame rather than one that still burns for him.

Deadline reported that the NBC disaster procedural has added KaDee Strickland as a a recurring star for the show’s upcoming new season. She’ll portray Monica Pascal, the estranged wife of Fire Chief Dom Pascal (incoming series regular Dermot Mulroney).

Strickland is known for her prior work in series like Cruel Summer and Private Practice.

Dom Pascal, the character, was added to the firehouse in Season 13 after the exit of Boden (Eamonn Walker) from his chief position. The character was written out of his leadership role in the Season 12 finale, as he decides to pursue a position as Deputy Commissioner.

Dom is described as someone who’d worked with the Chicago Fire Department early on in his career but has been working in Miami, Florida, for the last decade. His demeanor is expected to be “cheerful” and well-adjusted to pressure situations, which is quite a contrast to Boden’s personality.

With the introduction of his ex, though, we’ll have to wait and see how that affects his sunny disposition, now, won’t we?