When it comes to season finales, something we’ve come to expect is at least half a dozen or more shows ending on a cliffhanger. Is a character dead? Will a couple get together? What does some big change mean for the show going forward? The 2023-2024 season, though shortened for most shows (due to the 2023 strikes), was no different.

9-1-1 went into the finale with the life of its captain, Bobby Nash (Peter Krause), hanging in the balance, and the episode ended with a major concern for the entire firehouse. Fire Country left us wondering just what the future holds after the finale wedding. Found brought a character’s worst nightmare right into her home … not that she knew it yet. NCIS: Hawai’i left fans with a major cliffhanger that will never be resolved because it was canceled.

Below, we take a look at those and more shows that have left us hanging, for now or for good. After checking out our picks, let us know which cliffhangers you’ll be thinking about in the coming months.