CBS Fall 2024 Premiere Dates: Final ‘Blue Bloods’ Episodes, ‘NCIS’ & More

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan on 'Blue Bloods,' Gary Cole as Alden Parker and Sean Murray as Timothy McGee on 'NCIS,' and Kathy Bates as Madeline Matlock on 'Matlock'
CBS; Robert Voets / CBS; Brooke Palmer / CBS

CBS officially kicks off its 2024-2025 season in October.

The network has announced the fall 2024 premiere dates, and CBS premiere week begins on Monday, October 14, with the return of NCIS for its 22nd season and the two-hour debut of the prequel NCIS: Origins. Ahead of that will be “Sneak Peeks” of new drama Matlock, starring Kathy Bates, on Sunday, September 22, at 8/7c, and new action-adventure reality competition series The Summit on Sunday, September 29, at 9/8c (after an NFL on CBS doubleheader, which usually delays programming, and 60 Minutes).

The last episodes of Blue Bloods—its 14th and final season was split into two parts, with the first airing this past spring—begin airing on Friday, October 18, at 10/9c. Other notable dates include Survivor kicking off its 47th season with a two-hour premiere on Wednesday, September 18, at 8/7c, Tracker‘s return on Sunday, October 27, at 8:30/7:30c (due to an NFL doubleheader), and

Being held for the midseason are the returning The Amazing Race and new series Watson and Hollywood Squares.

Check out all of CBS’ fall 2024 premiere dates below.

Wednesday, September 18

8:00 p.m.: Survivor (47th season premiere)

Saturday, September 21

9:00 p.m.: 48 Hours (37th season premiere)

Sunday, September 22

7:00 p.m.: 60 Minutes (57th season premiere)
8:00 p.m.: Matlock (Sneak peek)

Wednesday, September 25

8:00 p.m.: Survivor (regular time slot premiere)

Sunday, September 29 (NFL on CBS doubleheader)

7:30 p.m.: 60 Minutes
9:00 p.m.: The Summit (Sneak peek)
10:30 p.m.: Big Brother

Fall 2024 TV Premiere Dates: Full Schedule for New & Returning Shows
Related

Fall 2024 TV Premiere Dates: Full Schedule for New & Returning Shows

Sunday, October 6 (NFL on CBS doubleheader)

8:00 p.m.: American Music Awards
10:00 p.m.: Big Brother

Wednesday, October 9

8:00 p.m.: Survivor
9:30 p.m.: The Summit (encore of first episode)

Thursday, October 10

8:00 p.m.: Big Brother
9:00 p.m.: Matlock (encore of first episode)
10:00 p.m.: Elsbeth (rebroadcast)

Sunday, October 13

7:00 p.m.: 60 Minutes
8:30 p.m.: Big Brother (season finale)

Monday, October 14

8:00 p.m.: NCIS (22nd season premiere)
9:00 p.m.: NCIS: Origins (two-hour series premiere)

Tuesday, October 15

8:00 p.m.: FBI (seventh season premiere)
9:00 p.m.: FBI: International (fourth season premiere)
10:00 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted (sixth season premiere)

Wednesday, October 16

8:00 p.m.: Survivor
9:30 p.m.: The Summit (second episode, regular time slot premiere)

Thursday, October 17

8:00 p.m.: Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (series premiere)
8:30 p.m.: Ghosts (fourth season premiere)
9:00 p.m.: Matlock (second episode, regular time slot premiere)
10:00 p.m.: Elsbeth (second season premiere)

Friday, October 18

8:00 p.m.: S.W.A.T. (eighth season premiere)
9:00 p.m.: Fire Country (third season premiere)
10:00 p.m.: Blue Bloods (return of remaining episodes of 14th and final season)

Monday, October 21

8:00 p.m.: The Neighborhood (seventh season premiere)
8:30 p.m.: Poppa’s House (series premiere)
9:00 p.m.: NCIS (regular time slot premiere)
10:00 p.m.: NCIS: Origins (regular time slot premiere)

Sunday, October 27 (NFL on CBS doubleheader)

7:30 p.m.: 60 Minutes
8:30 p.m.: Tracker (second season premiere)
9:30 p.m.: The Equalizer (fifth season premiere)

Sunday, November 3

8:00 p.m.: Tracker (regular time slot premiere)
9:00 p.m.: The Equalizer (regular time slot premiere)

Blue Bloods - CBS

Blue Bloods where to stream

Elsbeth - CBS

Elsbeth where to stream

FBI - CBS

FBI where to stream

FBI: International - CBS

FBI: International where to stream

FBI: Most Wanted - CBS

FBI: Most Wanted where to stream

Fire Country - CBS

Fire Country where to stream

Blue Bloods

Elsbeth

FBI

FBI: International

FBI: Most Wanted

Fire Country

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage

Ghosts

Matlock (2024)

NCIS

NCIS: Origins

Poppa's House

S.W.A.T. (2017)

Survivor

The Equalizer (2021)

The Neighborhood

The Summit

Tracker

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Sean Kanan for 'The Bold and the Beautiful'
1
Sean Kanan Talks Deacon’s Complicated Grief on ‘B&B’ & Returning for ‘Cobra Kai’
Ken Jennings presents the Final Jeopardy category on 'Jeopardy!' on July 11, 2024
2
How to Watch Final Jeopardy If Biden Press Conference Interrupted Episode
Jeopardy contestants Mike Ferguson, Isaac Hirsch, and Ashley Weaver
3
‘Jeopardy!’ Fan Blasts ‘Awfully Inconsistent’ First Name Ruling
Alec Baldwin attends the World Premiere of National Geographic Documentary
4
Alec Baldwin Involuntary Manslaughter Charges Dismissed
WWE Champion Miz
5
The Miz Reacts to John Cena’s Retirement & Talks ‘Biography: WWE Legends’