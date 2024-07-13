CBS officially kicks off its 2024-2025 season in October.

The network has announced the fall 2024 premiere dates, and CBS premiere week begins on Monday, October 14, with the return of NCIS for its 22nd season and the two-hour debut of the prequel NCIS: Origins. Ahead of that will be “Sneak Peeks” of new drama Matlock, starring Kathy Bates, on Sunday, September 22, at 8/7c, and new action-adventure reality competition series The Summit on Sunday, September 29, at 9/8c (after an NFL on CBS doubleheader, which usually delays programming, and 60 Minutes).

The last episodes of Blue Bloods—its 14th and final season was split into two parts, with the first airing this past spring—begin airing on Friday, October 18, at 10/9c. Other notable dates include Survivor kicking off its 47th season with a two-hour premiere on Wednesday, September 18, at 8/7c, Tracker‘s return on Sunday, October 27, at 8:30/7:30c (due to an NFL doubleheader), and

Being held for the midseason are the returning The Amazing Race and new series Watson and Hollywood Squares.

Check out all of CBS’ fall 2024 premiere dates below.

Wednesday, September 18

8:00 p.m.: Survivor (47th season premiere)

Saturday, September 21

9:00 p.m.: 48 Hours (37th season premiere)

Sunday, September 22

7:00 p.m.: 60 Minutes (57th season premiere)

8:00 p.m.: Matlock (Sneak peek)

Wednesday, September 25

8:00 p.m.: Survivor (regular time slot premiere)

Sunday, September 29 (NFL on CBS doubleheader)

7:30 p.m.: 60 Minutes

9:00 p.m.: The Summit (Sneak peek)

10:30 p.m.: Big Brother

Sunday, October 6 (NFL on CBS doubleheader)

8:00 p.m.: American Music Awards

10:00 p.m.: Big Brother

Wednesday, October 9

8:00 p.m.: Survivor

9:30 p.m.: The Summit (encore of first episode)

Thursday, October 10

8:00 p.m.: Big Brother

9:00 p.m.: Matlock (encore of first episode)

10:00 p.m.: Elsbeth (rebroadcast)

Sunday, October 13

7:00 p.m.: 60 Minutes

8:30 p.m.: Big Brother (season finale)

Monday, October 14

8:00 p.m.: NCIS (22nd season premiere)

9:00 p.m.: NCIS: Origins (two-hour series premiere)

Tuesday, October 15

8:00 p.m.: FBI (seventh season premiere)

9:00 p.m.: FBI: International (fourth season premiere)

10:00 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted (sixth season premiere)

Wednesday, October 16

8:00 p.m.: Survivor

9:30 p.m.: The Summit (second episode, regular time slot premiere)

Thursday, October 17

8:00 p.m.: Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (series premiere)

8:30 p.m.: Ghosts (fourth season premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Matlock (second episode, regular time slot premiere)

10:00 p.m.: Elsbeth (second season premiere)

Friday, October 18

8:00 p.m.: S.W.A.T. (eighth season premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Fire Country (third season premiere)

10:00 p.m.: Blue Bloods (return of remaining episodes of 14th and final season)

Monday, October 21

8:00 p.m.: The Neighborhood (seventh season premiere)

8:30 p.m.: Poppa’s House (series premiere)

9:00 p.m.: NCIS (regular time slot premiere)

10:00 p.m.: NCIS: Origins (regular time slot premiere)

Sunday, October 27 (NFL on CBS doubleheader)

7:30 p.m.: 60 Minutes

8:30 p.m.: Tracker (second season premiere)

9:30 p.m.: The Equalizer (fifth season premiere)



Sunday, November 3

8:00 p.m.: Tracker (regular time slot premiere)

9:00 p.m.: The Equalizer (regular time slot premiere)