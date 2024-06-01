‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘All American’ & More Shows We’re Already Worried Will End Next Season

Dan Clarendon
Comments
'All American,' 'So You Think You Can Dance,' and 'The Great North'
Troy Harvey/The CW, Tom Griscom/Fox, 20th Television and Fox Media LLC

After a topsy-turvy TV season impacted by last year’s Hollywood strikes, the broadcast TV networks have their 2024–2025 schedules locked in. (Well, mostly — we’re still awaiting word on the fate of some of this season’s offerings.)

And, as always, we’re holding our breath about the TV shows that just eked out renewals and those that are getting older and thus pricier. With insights from TV Series Finale’s ratings data, here are the broadcast series that might not make it past 2025.

Daniel Ezra as Spencer James and Samantha Logan as Olivia Baker in 'All American'
Troy Harvey/The CW

All American

As of the time of this writing, The CW still hasn’t greenlit this sports drama for a seventh season. The network is also still navigating an overhaul under new ownership, and All American’s numbers dropped in Season 6. That said, the show’s Netflix deal may work in its favor, and The CW did give it a vote of confidence by ordering additional Season 6 episodes.

Wolf Tobin in 'The Great North'
20th Television and Fox Media LLC

The Great North

The great news is that Fox renewed this animated sitcom for a fifth season in January. The not-so-great news is that the show’s total viewership and 18-to-49 demographic rating dropped by more than half in Season 4 compared to Season 3, so we’re worried that Fox might not take us back to Lone Moose, Alaska, for a Season 6.

Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey in 'Grey's Anatomy'
Anne Marie Fox/Disney

Grey’s Anatomy

Every year we cross our fingers that ABC won’t give a do-not-resuscitate order to its longest-running primetime drama, which is still a top performer but no longer the network’s top scripted series. We have more cause for concern now that budget cuts are reportedly reducing cast members’ screen time or taking them off the show entirely.

Steve Harvey in 'Judge Steve Harvey'
Erika Doss/ABC

Judge Steve Harvey

Is it possible Steve Harvey is already off the bench at ABC? His comedic court show’s second season is down 72 percent in demo ratings, and ABC seems to have preempted scheduled airings in March and April and delayed the remainder of Season 2 until July.

Will Arnett in 'LEGO Masters'
Fox

LEGO Masters

The bricks may soon come tumbling down for LEGO Masters, which was renewed for a fifth season days before the premiere of Season 4. What Fox couldn’t have known at the time was that the fourth season would drop 35 percent in total viewers and 37 percent in demo change.

George Lopez and Mayan Lopez in 'Lopez vs. Lopez'
Nicole Weingart/NBC

Lopez vs. Lopez

NBC’s family comedy starring father and daughter George and Mayan Lopez will return for a third season, thanks to a renewal order this month. But the show’s total viewership ranks it last among NBC’s scripted shows, behind even the canceled Extended Family and Quantum Leap.

Nathan Fillion as John Nolan on 'The Rookie'
Raymond Liu/ABC

The Rookie

We’re not counting out The Rookie just yet, especially because Season 7 is already a lock, but do have reason to think the end may be near. Season 6 dropped 29 percent in the 18-to-49 demo ratings, for example. And if the cast members have seven-season contracts so prevalent in the TV industry, it might cost ABC a pretty penny to bring them back.

Anthony on 'So You Think You Can Dance'
Tom Griscom/Fox

So You Think You Can Dance

This Fox reality competition returned after nearly two years — amid scandal — and shifted its format from live performances to pre-recorded dance numbers. And Season 18 lost more than half of its demo rating and ranked dead last among Fox’s unscripted series, which means producers might have to do a fancy tap dance to keep the show on the air.

All American

Grey's Anatomy

Judge Steve Harvey

LEGO Masters

Lopez vs Lopez

So You Think You Can Dance

The Great North

The Rookie (2018)

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Skylar Astin as Todd and Marcia Gay Harden as Margaret in 'So Help Me Todd,' Freddie Highmore as Shaun and Richard Schiff as Glassman in 'The Good Doctor,' and Raymond Lee as Ben and Caitlin Bassett as Addison in 'Quantum Leap'
1
What Would’ve Happened Next on 7 Canceled TV Shows
Jay Hayden and Barrett Doss as Travis and Vic; Stefania Spampinato and Danielle Savre as Carina and Maya
2
‘Station 19’: Could There Be A Travis & Vic or Maya & Carina Spinoff? EPs React
Eric Winter as Tim Bradford in 'The Rookie' Season 6 Episode 3
3
‘The Rookie’: Eric Winter Teases What’s Ahead for Tim Next Season
Bryan Cranston in Your Honor
4
‘Your Honor’ on Netflix: A Newcomer’s Guide to the Bryan Cranston Drama
Bryton James on 'Y&R'
5
Bryton James Looks Back on 20 Years as Devon Hamilton on ‘Y&R’