After a topsy-turvy TV season impacted by last year’s Hollywood strikes, the broadcast TV networks have their 2024–2025 schedules locked in. (Well, mostly — we’re still awaiting word on the fate of some of this season’s offerings.)

And, as always, we’re holding our breath about the TV shows that just eked out renewals and those that are getting older and thus pricier. With insights from TV Series Finale’s ratings data, here are the broadcast series that might not make it past 2025.