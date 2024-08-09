A new broadcast season tends to mean at least some new characters. And considering how many shows Dick Wolf has in the primetime—now, eight scripted, with Law & Order: Organized Crime moving to Peacock for its fifth season, with a premiere date not yet announced—it’s no surprise that there are quite a few to be found across those.

For instance, new bosses are coming to Chicago Fire (Dermot Mulroney), Law & Order (Maura Tierney), and FBI: International (Jesse Lee Soffer). The hospital and Intelligence of Med and P.D., respectively, are getting new faces. And Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) is adding to her squad on SVU. This comes as most of those shows said goodbye to cast members at the end of last season or over the summer.

Scroll down for a look at all the new characters—and everything we know about them—coming to Dick Wolf shows in the 2024-2025 season.