All the New Stars Coming to Dick Wolf Shows: ‘Law & Order,’ ‘Chicago Fire,’ and More

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Dermot Mulroney, Maura Tierney, and Jesse Lee Soffer
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images; Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images; Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

A new broadcast season tends to mean at least some new characters. And considering how many shows Dick Wolf has in the primetime—now, eight scripted, with Law & Order: Organized Crime moving to Peacock for its fifth season, with a premiere date not yet announced—it’s no surprise that there are quite a few to be found across those.

For instance, new bosses are coming to Chicago Fire (Dermot Mulroney), Law & Order (Maura Tierney), and FBI: International (Jesse Lee Soffer). The hospital and Intelligence of Med and P.D., respectively, are getting new faces. And Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) is adding to her squad on SVU. This comes as most of those shows said goodbye to cast members at the end of last season or over the summer.

Scroll down for a look at all the new characters—and everything we know about them—coming to Dick Wolf shows in the 2024-2025 season.

Dermot Mulroney attends Columbia Pictures'
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Dermot Mulroney, Chicago Fire

Mulroney will star as Chief Dom Pascal. According to the original report of this new character coming in, Dom previously worked in the CFD at the start of his career but has been a chief in Miami for the past decade. He’s a cheerful person who works well under pressure. His leadership style differs from Wallace Boden’s (Eamonn Walker).

KaDee Strickland attends the premiere of Freeform's
David Livingston/Getty Images

KaDee Strickland, Chicago Fire

Strickland will recur as Dom’s estranged wife, Monica.

Sarah Ramos attends Vanity Fair and Lancôme Celebrate the Future of Hollywood at Mother Wolf on March 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Sarah Ramos, Chicago Med

Ramos has joined the cast in the series regular role of Dr. Caitlin Lenox. No other details have been revealed about her character.

Darren Barnet
Elias Tahan

Darren Barnet, Chicago Med

Barnet is also a new series regular, playing Dr. John Frost. There are no other details available.

Toya Turner on New Amsterdam
NBC

Toya Turner, Chicago P.D.

Turner (pictured above on New Amsterdam) is a new series regular. She’ll be playing patrol officer Kiana Cook, who loves the adrenaline of the job and its stakes. She doesn’t blink in the face of chaos.

Jesse Lee Soffer attends NBC and Vanity Fair's celebration of the season at The Henry on November 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Jesse Lee Soffer, FBI: International

Soffer is trading in his detective badge and joining the international series as a new character (despite it and P.D. being set in the same universe). He’ll star as Supervisory Special Agent Wesley “Wes” Mitchell, who is “newly embedded to the Fly Team.” The agent is described as “charming and rakish,” and his “impeccable instincts and unconventional tactics fuel his drive to stop at nothing to achieve justice.”

Maura Tierney visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on March 26, 2024 in New York City
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Maura Tierney, Law & Order

Following Camryn Manheim‘s exit at the end of Season 23, Tierney is coming in as its new lieutenant. No other details have been revealed about her character.

Juliana Aidén Martinez attends La Cena Los Angeles at NeueHouse Hollywood on January 05, 2024 in Hollywood, California
Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for La Cena, celebrating Latino success in film and television

Juliana Aidén Martinez, Law & Order: SVU

Martinez has joined the cast of the long-running NBC drama in the series regular role of a new detective on the squad.

Chicago Fire

Chicago Med

Chicago P.D.

FBI: International

Law & Order

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

One Chicago

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Mehcad Brooks as Det. Jalen Shaw, Tony Goldwyn as DA Nicholas Baxter, Reid Scott as Det. Vincent Riley — 'Law & Order' Season 23 Episode 7
1
‘Law & Order’ Has a New Boss — Who’s Not Returning for Season 24?
Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen on 'The Rookie'
2
Tru Valentino Is Not Returning for ‘The Rookie’ Season 7
Sam Heughan as Jamie and Caitriona Balfe as Claire in 'Outlander' Season 7B
3
‘Outlander’ First Look: Jamie & Claire Are as in Love as Ever in Season 7B Photo
BIG BROTHER Thursday August 8 on the CBS Television Network and live streaming on Paramount+ and PlutoTV. Pictured: Kenney Kelley. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
4
‘Big Brother’: Kenney Kelley Reveals Who Was Really ‘Running the House’
Lawrence O'Donnell
5
Lawrence O’Donnell Slams MSNBC Over Trump Coverage – Fans React