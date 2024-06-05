Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

The Voice may have yet to air its 26th season, but Season 27 is already taking shape at NBC as the network unveils its coach lineup for the series.

Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about the show’s upcoming chapter.

Who Will Serve as Season 27 Coaches?

The Voice will see the return of original coach Adam Levine who is set to serve alongside new coach Kelsea Ballerini and returning coaches Michael Bublé, and John Legend. As fans will recall, Levine was one-half of the singing competition’s original bromance which also included Blake Shelton, who has since left the show. Levine served for 16 consecutive seasons as a coach beginning with the series’ debut. This will be the Maroon 5 frontman’s first coaching return since exiting after his initial run.

Bublé will make his debut as a coach in Season 26 and Ballerini has previously appeared on the competition series in the role of a battle advisor during Season 16. Ballerini also briefly filled in as a coach for Kelly Clarkson during Season 20. Meanwhile, Season 27 will be a landmark run for Legend who will serve for his 10th season overall.

When Will Season 27 Premiere?

Season 27 of The Voice will air in the spring of 2025 following Season 26’s fall 2024 run, which features coaches Bublé, Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, and Gwen Stefani.

Who Makes The Voice Season 27?

The Voice was created by John de Mol, who serves as an executive producer for the series alongside Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Adam H. Sher, and Barry Poznick. It is a presentation of MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, and ITV Studio The Voice USA, Inc.

The Voice continues to be a top-rated series as the most-watched alternative title for the 2023-2024 season, per the network. Stay tuned to find out what else is in store for Season 27 as we await 2025.

The Voice, Season 27 Premiere, Spring 2025, NBC