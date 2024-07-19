NBC has given official series orders to two dramas: Suits L.A., the hotly anticipated spinoff of Suits, and Grosse Pointe Garden Society. The network also revealed the first photos from the pilots for each (below). TV Insider has learned that it’s to be determined whether the shows will be part of the fall 2024-2025 lineup or whether the orders are for 13-episode seasons.

Suits L.A. stars Stephen Amell, Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, and Bryan Greenberg, and the official logline is: “Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point and to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives.”

The series is created by Aaron Korsch, and executive produced by David Bartis, Doug Liman, and Gene Klein, with Victoria Mahoney directing the pilot.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society, meanwhile, stars Melissa Fumero, AnnaSophia Robb, Ben Rappaport, Matthew Davis, Alexander Hodge, Aja Naomi King, Nancy Travis, and Felix Avitia. The official logline for this show is: “Four members of a suburban garden club, all from different walks of life, get caught up in murder and mischief as they struggle to make their conventional lives bloom.”

The show is written and executive-produced by Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs, with Casey Kyber executive-producing and Maggie Kiley directing the pilot.