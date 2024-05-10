NBC Fall 2024-2025 Schedule: ‘Happy’s Place,’ ‘One Chicago,’ & ‘Law & Order,’ & More

NBC has revealed its complete schedule for this fall, and it looks like there’ll be a buffet of offerings available to fans of the network, including the return of some fan-favorite dramas, sports, and some new series debuting in the autumn.

Joining the returning shows this fall will be the Zachary Quinto-led medical drama Brilliant Minds, the mockumentary series St. Denis Medical, and Reba McEntire‘s new sitcom Happy’s Place.

Meanwhile, Dick Wolf‘s procedurals, One Chicago and the Law & Orders, will return to their tried-and-true schedule spots, with one major change: Noticeably absent from the lineup is Law & Order: Organized Crime, which has been renewed for Season 5 … but at Peacock as a streaming-only drama.

Elsewhere in NBC’s upcoming plans, the network will host a behind-the-scenes special about Wicked with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande called Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked on Nov. 25; they’ll celebrate Saturday Night Live‘s landmark 50th anniversary with a three-hour special on Feb. 15; air a Tom Hanks-narrated series called The Americas on Feb. 23; and introduce two new series — an unscripted competition show called Destination X and a procedural thriller titled The Hunting Party — in the midseason. Plus, the network will host the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards, Little Big Town’s Christmas at the Opry, Christmas in Rockafeller Center, The National Dog Show, and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Take a look at the full NBC 2024-2025 schedule below, which also includes the return of The Voice, Night Court, The Irrational, Found, Lopez vs. Lopez, Dateline NBC, and football airings.

Monday

8-10 p.m. – The Voice

10-11 p.m. – Brilliant Minds

Tuesday

8-8:30 p.m. – St. Denis Medical

8:30-9 p.m. – Night Court

9-10 p.m. – The Voice

10-11 p.m. – The Irrational

Wednesday

8-9 p.m. – Chicago Med

9-10 p.m. – Chicago Fire

10-11 p.m. – Chicago P.D.

Thursday

8-9 p.m. – Law & Order

9-10 p.m. – Law & Order: SVU

10-11 p.m. – Found

Friday

8-8:30 p.m. – Happy’s Place

8:30-9 p.m. – Lopez v. Lopez

9-11 p.m. – Dateline NBC

Saturday

7-7:30 p.m. – Big Ten Pregame/Notre Dame Pregame (also live on Peacock)

7:30-11 p.m. – Big Ten Saturday Night/Notre Dame Football (also live on Peacock)

Sunday

7-8:20 p.m. – Football Night in America (also live on Peacock)

8:20-11 p.m. – NBC Sunday Night Football (also live on Peacock)