Adam Levine is returning to The Voice coaching panel for the first time since Season 16, and he is already building anticipation with a sneak peek behind-the-scenes photo of the new line-up.

The Maroon 5 frontman will be back in the hot seat for Season 27, which is set to air in Spring 2025 — Season 26 will be broadcast first and will premiere on Monday, September 23, 2024. Despite being months away, the show has already started filming its Season 27 Blind Auditions.

“First week of taping Season 27 of @nbcthevoice with these three is done, love them, it’s great to be back!” Levine wrote on Instagram on Friday (July 19) alongside a photo on set with his fellow coaches.

Alongside Levine, the Season 27 coaching line-up includes the returning John Legend, Michael Bublé (who will make his coaching debut in Season 26), and newcomer Kelsea Ballerini.

“Let’s gooo,” wrote one Instagram commenter.

“He’s baaaaaccckkkkk,” said another.

“Definitely going to be watching this season! Team Adam!” wrote another fan on X.

Another added, “If Adam’s back I’m back too. Whoohoo can’t wait. He was always my fave.”

“Epic it’s going to be flipping fantastic family fun for sure,” said another.

Levine was one of The Voice‘s OG coaches alongside Blake Shelton, Christina Aguilera, and CeeLo Green. He’s won the show three times, with Javier Colon in Season 1, Tessanne Chin in Season 5, and Jordan Smith in Season 9. This makes him the third-winningest coach behind Shelton (9 wins) and Kelly Clarkson (4 wins).

Last week, Ballerini also teased fans with some behind-the-scenes snaps, including a shot of her posing in her new judge’s seat on The Voice set. While Season 27 will mark Ballerini’s first time as a permanent member of the coaching panel, she has filled in as a coach in the past when Clarkson was ill.

As for Bublé, he will make his debut as a coach in Season 26 alongside fellow coaches Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, and the returning Gwen Stefani. He previously served as one of Shelton’s advisors in Season 3.

Meanwhile, Season 27 will be Legend’s tenth season overall, and he’ll be looking to get another win on the board. He’s only won the show one time during his tenure with Maelyn Jarmon in Season 16.

Are you excited to see Levine back on The Voice? What do you think of the Season 27 line-up? Let us know in the comments below.

The Voice, Season 26 Premiere, Monday, September 23, 8/7c, NBC