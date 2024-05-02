CBS has revealed the first look at its slate of new fall shows. In addition to revealing its 2024-2025 schedule, the network dropped teaser videos for each of its freshman series — including NCIS prequel NCIS: Origins, the new Matlock reboot, Young Sheldon sequel Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, and new father-son comedy Poppa’s House.

Check out first looks at all four below.

NCIS: Origins (This Fall)

The trailer for this NCIS prequel series features a snippet of Mark Harmon‘s very last scene as Leroy Jethro Gibbs, flyfishing in Alaska. The voiceover teases, “We know how his story ended. Now see how it all began.”

Taking over the legendary role is Austin Stowell. NCIS: Origins takes place in 1991, before the events of the main show, and is narrated by Harmon, who also executive produces the show along with Sean Harmon. The series finds Gibbs as a new special agent at the NCIS Camp Pendleton office as he joins the ragtag team led by Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid).

Alongside Stowell as Gibbs and Schmid as Franks, the new series also stars Mariel Molino as Special Agent Lala Dominguez, Tyla Abercrumbie as Field Operation Support Officer Mary Jo Sullivan and Diany Rodriguez as Special Agent Vera Strickland.

The prequel was ordered to series by CBS in January. “We’re thrilled to be bringing this new chapter to life along with Mark and Sean Harmon,” said executive producers and co-showrunners Gina Lucita Monreal and David J. North, who co-wrote the premiere episode, in a statement at the time. “This really is the making of Leroy Jethro Gibbs. And even the most dedicated NCIS fans will discover that they don’t know the whole story.”

The NCIS universe will only continue to expand from here, as Paramount+ has also ordered a spinoff centered around Tony (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva (Cote de Pablo).

Matlock (Thursdays, 9/8c)

“There’s this funny thing that happens when women age. We become damn near invisible” Kathy Bates‘ voiceover says in this trailer with a surprising amount of cheer before adding, “It’s useful because nobody sees us coming.”

Bates stars in Matlock as the “brilliant septuagenarian” Madeline “Matty” Matlock. After achieving success in her earlier career, Matlock decides to rejoin the prestigious law firm to win cases and tackle corruption from within.

Joining Bates in the series are Skye P. Marshall as Olympia, a senior attorney with a thirst for justice; Jason Ritter as Olympia’s ex-husband Julian, the son of the head of the firm who is intrigued by Matlock’s cleverness; David Del Rio as Billy, one of the firm’s younger associates, and Leah Lewis as Sarah, an associate with ambition.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (Thursdays, 8/7c)

The TV universe keeps expanding after the big bang (Big Bang Theory, that is) with this Young Sheldon sequel starring Montana Jordan as Georgia and Emily Osment as Mandy as they attempt to raise their young family in Texas. “We’re grateful to get to continue these characters and continue this story,” Osment says in this teaser.

Poppa’s House (Mondays 8:30/7:30c)

Welcome to the energetic abode of, per this trailer, “the master of the might, the king of the commute, the living legend…” Poppa!

The series stars real-life father and son acting duo Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. Wayans leads as Poppa, a happily divorced legendary talk radio host whose worldview is challenged when his new female cohost (portrayed by Essence Atkins) is hired, and he still has to parent his adult son (played by Wayans Jr.), who is described as a brilliant dreamer trying to find his place as a responsible husband and father.