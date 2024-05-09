‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Renewed, Officially Moving to Peacock for Season 5

It’s official: There will no longer be an all Law & Order Thursday night on NBC.

For its fifth season, Law & Order: Organized Crime is moving to the streaming service, Peacock. That breaks it up from airing Thursday nights after Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU, which also means that chances are there won’t be many (if any) crossovers. And of course, that leads to the inevitable question of what that means for the will they/won’t they slow burn of Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and SVU‘s Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay).

Organized Crime was created by Dick Wolf, Matt Olmstead, and Ilene Chaiken. It follows the detectives of the Organized Crime Control Bureau as they take on New York City’s most vicious and violent criminal syndicates. It brought Meloni back to the world of Law & Order in 2021, via a two-part crossover with SVU that led into the premiere of Organized Crime.

This news comes ahead of the Season 4 finale on Thursday, May 16—it will be the last episode to air on NBC. (Episodes have been available the next day on Peacock this season.) And it’s a good thing considering what Tate Ellington told TV Insider about how the finale sets up another season.

“It sets up one in many ways, but I don’t want to give too much away because I want to make sure that everybody’s excited when it happens,” he shared. “It’s a power-packed episode. It is very action-packed. It leads to some excitement. So definitely gear up and be ready for it because it’s a nice build. This episode coming up builds into the next, which builds into the finale, so it’s a rollercoaster for the next three, which is great.”

John Shiban will be returning as the showrunner in Season 5. Wolf, Shiban, Paul Cabbad, Jon Cassar, Arthur Forney, Meloni, and Peter Jankowski executive produce. Law & Order: Organized Crime is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

