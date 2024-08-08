Get Both Sides of the Story For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Law & Order Newsletter:

The cast may change, but one thing that won’t about Law & Order is the bifurcated format: half the episode focuses on the police who investigate the crime and the other on the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders.

Since returning to NBC in 2022, the drama has said goodbye to the stars who returned from the original run (Anthony Anderson, Sam Waterston) and welcomed quite a few new faces. For Season 24, there’s someone new in charge on one of the sides of the case. Read on for that and everything else we know about what’s to come on Law & Order.

Where did Season 23 leave off?

DA Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) and his wife were at odds after their daughter ended up taking the stand during the finale’s case—past charges he had called in favors to have expunged from her record came to light—and he continued his campaign at an event at the end, alone.

Who’s not coming back for Season 24?

The Season 23 finale was also Camryn Manheim‘s final episode, but it did not write out her character, Lieutenant Kate Dixon. Sam Waterston also left Law & Order in the middle of Season 23.

Who’s returning for Law & Order Season 24?

Goldwyn, Hugh Dancy (Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price), Odelya Halevi (Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun), Mehcad Brooks (Detective Jalen Shaw), and Reid Scott (Detective Vincent Riley) are all expected to be back.

Who’s joining the cast in Season 24?

Maura Tierney has joined the cast as a series regular. She’ll be playing the new lieutenant.

What’s been revealed about Season 24?

Nothing yet! We do assume that the premiere will explain how Manheim’s Dixon has been written out as well as introduce Tierney’s new character.

When will Law & Order Season 24 premiere?

The drama will continue to lead off Thursday nights at 8/7c, beginning on October 3. It will be followed by Law & Order: SVU and Found (taking over the 10/9c slot from Organized Crime, moving to Peacock).

Is there a new Law & Order trailer?

Not yet.