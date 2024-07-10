ABC Fall 2024 Premiere Dates: ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ ‘9-1-1’ & More

'9-1-1,' 'Dancing With the Stars,' and 'Grey's Anatomy'
Start counting the days! ABC has unveiled the premiere dates for its fall 2024 lineup.

The network is kicking off the 2024-2025 season on September 17 with Dancing With the Stars and High Potential. Premiere dates run until October 18, with the return of Shark Tank. This news comes after the network closed out the 2023-2024 season as No. 1 in entertainment among Adults 18-49 for the fifth consecutive season, marking the longest winning streak in over 10 years.

On the schedule are fan-favorite series, new dramas, and the newest version of The Bachelor franchise. Monday Night Football will air select weeks beginning September 9. Then on Monday, October 7, Pat Sajak’s final spin hosting Celebrity Wheel of Fortune leads into the Elizabeth Banks-hosted Press Your LuckThe Golden Bachelorette premieres on Wednesday, September 18, with new leading lady Joan Vassos.

Thursday night’s dramas—9-1-1, Ryan Murphy’s new series Doctor Odyssey, and Grey’s Anatomy—premiere on September 26. The Wonderful World of Disney kicks off on Sunday, September 29, with The Little Mermaid; other films this season include Indiana Jones and the Dial of DestinyHaunted Mansion, and Hocus Pocus 2.

The RookieWill Trent, and the final season of The Conners will premiere midseason, as will American IdolThe BachelorCelebrity Jeopardy!What Would You Do?, and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.

Check out all of ABC’s fall 2024 premiere dates below.

Saturday, August 24

7:30 p.m.: College Football

Tuesday, September 17

8:00 p.m.: Dancing with the Stars (simulcast on Disney+)
10:00 p.m.: High Potential

Wednesday, September 18

8:00 p.m.: The Golden Bachelorette

Friday, September 20

9:01 p.m.: 20/20 (two hours)

Thursday, September 26

8:00 p.m.: 9-1-1
9:00 p.m.: Doctor Odyssey
10:00 p.m.: Grey’s Anatomy

Sunday, September 29

7:00 p.m.: America’s Funniest Home Videos
8:01 p.m.: The Wonderful World of Disney

Monday, October 7

8:00 p.m.: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
9:00 p.m.: Press Your Luck

Wednesday, October 9

9:30 p.m.: Abbott Elementary
10:02 p.m.: Scamanda

Friday, October 18

8:00 p.m.: Shark Tank

