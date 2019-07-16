Shows
90 Day Fiance
The Bachelorette
Dancing With the Stars
Fear the Walking Dead
Grey's Anatomy
The Mandalorian
Married at First Sight
The Masked Singer
NCIS
The Queen's Gambit
Supernatural
This Is Us
The Undoing
The Voice
More Shows
Recaps
Reviews
What to Watch
Find & Remind
Holidays
Trending
One Day at a Time
Canceled
Shameless
Video
Taylor Swift on Disney+
Grammys Host
Better Call Saul
Bloopers
Jeopardy!
Guest Host
ADVERTISEMENT
The Handmaid's Tale
Series based on the novel by Margaret Atwood.
October 19, 3:33 pm
Q&A
'Equal's Samira Wiley: 'It Was a Gift' to Play Lorraine Hansberry
September 18, 12:45 pm
Mckenna Grace Joins 'The Handmaid's Tale' for Season 4 at Hulu
July 20, 2:30 pm
Q&A
Christopher Meloni Introduces His 'Outrageous' Character on New Comedy 'Maxxx'
June 24, 2:25 pm
First 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 4 Teaser Confirms June's Fate (VIDEO)
June 23, 1:00 pm
'The Handmaid's Tale' Delayed, 'American Horror Story' Spinoff Heads to FX on Hulu & More
April 9, 5:00 pm
A Refresher on What Christopher Meloni's Been Up to Between 'Law & Order' Stints
March 14, 1:00 pm
Where Are Your Favorite TV Shows Filmed? (PHOTOS)
December 24, 2019, 4:00 pm
11 of the Best Sci-Fi, Fantasy & Horror Shows of the 2010s (PHOTOS)
December 11, 2019, 4:00 pm
Golden Globes & SAG Awards 2020: Which Shows Were Actually Eligible?
November 8, 2019, 4:30 pm
Q&A
Sam Jaeger on Reuniting With 'Parenthood' Wife Erika Christensen for New Music Video
October 3, 2019, 9:00 am
Preview
My Life on TV: Bradley Whitford Reflects on His Most Memorable Roles
August 17, 2019, 11:00 am
Best Lines of the Week (August 9-15): 'I Was in My Prime Before You Were Born'
August 15, 2019, 5:00 pm
Spoiler Alert
7 Questions We Want Answered in 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 4 (PHOTOS)
August 14, 2019, 7:00 am
Worth Watching: 'Handmaid's Tale' Finale, Mike 'Suits' Up Again, 'BH90210,' 'David Makes Man'
August 4, 2019, 1:00 pm
How Much HBO, Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu Spent for Each Emmy Nomination
July 27, 2019, 3:00 pm
How IMDb Voters Have Rated 10 Emmy-Nominated TV Episodes (PHOTOS)
July 18, 2019, 11:30 am
10 TV Shows About Which Critics & Audiences Disagree the Most (PHOTOS)
July 16, 2019, 1:15 pm
Why 'Stranger Things,' 'Big Little Lies' & More Aren't Eligible for 2019 Emmys
More The Handmaid's Tale ⇩