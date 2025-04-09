The Last of Us has been renewed for Season 3 ahead of Season 2’s premiere as HBO gears up for even more post-apocalyptic drama.

So, what’s ahead for the series led by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey? We’re breaking down all of the need-to-know details about the upcoming chapter, ranging from who is set to feature in the show to when fans might be able to anticipate the show’s return post-Season 2. Scroll down for a closer look and stay tuned for more details as Season 3 comes together.

When will The Last of Us Season 3 premiere?

No premiere date has been announced by HBO, but we’re going to stay hopeful that Season 3 won’t take as long as Season 2, considering there are no ongoing strikes or other delays in the way of filming. As fans will recall, Season 1 debuted in January 2023, and Season 2 is finally arriving in April 2025, more than two years after Season 1 concluded on March 12, 2023. Stay tuned for updates as they become available.

What will The Last of Us Season 3 be about?

Season 2 of the series is set five years after the events of Season 1, in which Joel (Pascal) and Ellie (Ramsey) are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind. Since we don’t know where Season 2 will conclude, we can imagine Season 3 will carry on the story from that point, but stay tuned for an official logline.

What has been said about The Last of Us Season 3?

Upon the show’s renewal, HBO’s executive vice president of programming, Francesca Orsi said, “It can’t be overemphasized how proud HBO is for the outstanding achievement we believe the second season of The Last of Us is. Craig, Neil, Carolyn, and the entire executive producer team, cast, and crew have delivered a masterful follow-up, and we’re thrilled to carry the power of Craig and Neil’s storytelling into what we know will be an equally moving and extraordinary third season.”

Series co-creator, executive producer, writer, and director Craig Mazin said, “We approached Season 2 with the goal of creating something we could be proud of. The end results have exceeded even our most ambitious goals, thanks to our continued collaboration with HBO and the impeccable work of our unparalleled cast and crew. We look forward to continuing the story of The Last of Us with Season 3!”

Neil Druckmann, fellow creator, executive producer, writer, and director, added, “To see The Last of Us brought to life so beautifully and faithfully has been a career highlight for me, and I am grateful for the fans’ enthusiastic and overwhelming support. Much of that success is thanks to my partner in crime, Craig Mazin, our partnership with HBO, and our team at PlayStation Productions. On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog, our cast, and crew, thank you so much for allowing us this opportunity. We’re thrilled to bring you more of The Last of Us !”

Who stars in The Last of Us Season 3?

No official casting confirmations or information have been set at this time, but the show currently features Pascal as Joel, Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, and Rutina Wesley as Maria, Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Danny Ramirez as Manny, and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac, with Catherine O’Hara guest-starring.

The Last of Us, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, April 13, 9/8c, HBO and Max