CBS Fall 2024-2025 TV Slate: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

For its fall 2024-2025 season, CBS is bringing back a lot of fan favorites, saying goodbye to some others, and adding a few newcomers to the mix.

In a statement provided to press, CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach said of the network’s schedule, “This is another CBS primetime schedule that will break through the clutter and entertain a mass audience. We’re grateful to the creative talent who deliver the characters and stories, as well as the viewers who spend nights, seasons and years with them.”

Read on for a complete look at what’s ahead at the eye network (and be sure to bookmark this page, as it’ll be updated with news).

New CBS shows

The eye will air four new shows this fall. First, the long-awaited Matlock reboot with Kathy Bates in the title role is coming at last after being delayed from its initial 2023-2024 slate; similarly, the new Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. comedy Poppa’s House is also on the way.

CBS is also bringing its Young Gibbs prequel NCIS: Origins to the fall ball, and Young Sheldon sequel Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is also on the way.

See the trailer for all four freshman CBS series right here.

As an alternate fall show, the network will also introduce a new reality competition series called The Summit (Wednesdays at 9:30/8:30c). For the midseason, there’s a Drew Barrymore-led reboot of the classic game show Hollywood Squares (Wednesdays at 10/9c, beginning in January) and the Morris Chestnut starrer and Sherlock Holmes series Watson (Sundays at 10/9c). Meanwhile, the network also gave a 2025-2026 order for the Morena Baccarin-led drama Sheriff Country, which is a spinoff of its hit disaster drama Fire Country.

Returning CBS shows

CBS’s fall schedule will also include the return of 18 of its primetime originals: 48 Hours, 60 Minutes, The Amazing Race, Blue Bloods (part two of the final season), Elsbeth, The Equalizer, FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted, Fire Country, Ghosts, NCIS, NCIS: Sydney, The Neighborhood, Raid the Cage, Survivor, S.W.A.T., and Tracker.

Canceled CBS shows

Now for the bad news: Fans will have to say goodbye to quite a few series. Blue Bloods is ending with the final stretch of Season 14, which airs this fall (and no, it’s not moving to Paramount+). Meanwhile, franchise spinoffs CSI: Vegas and NCIS: Hawai’i will also not return after their spring finales, and CBS is ending fan-favorite comedy series Bob Hearts Abishola and Young Sheldon and dramedy So Help Me Todd.

Special events broadcasts

CBS announced it will continue to host the Grammy Awards, the Golden Globe Awards, the Tony Awards, the Kennedy Center Honors, and New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, along with the American Music Awards.

On the sports side, CBS will host broadcasts of NFL games on Sundays at 4:25 p.m. ET, along with Wild Card and Divisional Playoff games, as well as the AFC Championship in January 2025. College football fans will also find Big Ten Football games on CBS this fall and the Big Ten Football Championship airing in December.

In March, CBS will broadcast the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament (including the Final Four and National Championship matches). On the golf front, the network will air the Masters Tournament in April and the PGA in May. For soccer fans, the UEFA Champions League Final airs in June, and the NWSL Championship airs in primetime this November.

CBS fall schedule

All times Eastern

Monday

8 p.m. – The Neighborhood

8:30 p.m. – Poppa’s House (new series)

9 p.m. – NCIS

10 p.m. – NCIS: Origins (new series)

Tuesday

8 p.m. – FBI

9 p.m. – FBI: International

10 p.m. – FBI: Most Wanted

Wednesday

8 p.m. – Survivor (fall) / The Price Is Right at Night (midseason)

9 p.m. – Raid the Cage (midseason)

9:30 p.m. – The Summit (fall) / The Amazing Race (midseason)

10 p.m. – Hollywood Squares (midseason)

Thursday

8 p.m. – Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage

8:30 p.m. – Ghosts

9 p.m. – Matlock

10 p.m. – Elsbeth

Friday

8 p.m. – S.W.A.T. (fall) / NCIS: Sydney (midseason)

9 p.m. – Fire Country (fall & midseason)

10 p.m. – Blue Bloods (fall) / S.W.A.T. (midseason)

Saturday

8 p.m. & 9 p.m. – Encore dramas

10 p.m. – 48 Hours

Sunday

7 p.m. – 60 Minutes

8 p.m. – Tracker

9 p.m. – The Equalizer

10 p.m. – Encore dramas (fall) / Watson (midseason)

Find out more details about the full CBS 2024-2025 Fall TV schedule.

