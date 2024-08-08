“There’s really a lot of cat and mouse going on, but not where you get to see the characters do their regular cat and mouse face-to-face,” Shanola Hampton teases of Gabi and Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) in Found Season 2.

After all, Sir is no longer in Gabi’s basement; she had her kidnapper captive and used him to help her and her team find missing persons, for most of Season 1, but now, that secret is out and he’s free. What’s worse: After he ended the season hiding in Lacey’s (Gabrielle Walsh) apartment, the trailer reveals he’s taken her again (he kidnapped her as a child when he had Gabi).

The thing is, Sir didn’t hate being in Gabi’s basement last season. “I played all last season that Sir was very content in the basement because he still had a connection to Gabrielle and there was a gap of 20 years that they did not have in this type of connection,” explains Gosselaar in the video interview with him, Hampton, and Kelli Williams above. In Season 2, there’s still a connection, but “it’s just in a different form.”

Until the end of the season, Gabi’s team had no idea about Sir being in her basement. Now that they know, “it’s pretty loaded,” Williams previews. “Margaret feels really betrayed. Everyone does at M&A [Mosely & Associates].” Hampton adds, “That was actually quite difficult, to be mad at each other most of the first chapter.”

One person who still has to find out what Gabi did is Detective Mark Trent (Brett Dalton). That will have to change, and when it does, expect “disappointment,” according to Hampton. “Everyone punishes Gabi—and rightfully so. She feels like she should atone for what she has done. But Trent has a really hard time because there was that love there. But I think that because of Gabi, there was never going to be a love story between Gabi and Trent that ended with this happy ending.”

Watch the full video interview above for more about Gabi and Sir’s dynamic, Margaret’s reaction, and potential interactions between Sir and Margaret.

Found, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, October 3, 10/9c, NBC