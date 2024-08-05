Like Maggie, We’ve Got You Covered For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Chicago Med Newsletter:

Chicago Med may be losing at least one doctor, but there are a couple of new ones coming in for Season 10.

Sarah Ramos and Darren Barnet have joined the cast as series regulars, playing Dr. Caitlin Lenox and Dr. John Frost, respectively, TV Insider has learned. No other details about these new characters are available just yet.

But the additions to the cast of the NBC medical drama—which premieres its 10th season on Wednesday, September 25 in its usual 8/7 slot, ahead of Chicago Fire and P.D.—come as one series regular will not be back. Between seasons, it was announced that Dominic Rains, who has played Dr. Crockett Marcel since Season 5, will not be back as a regular; it’s unclear if we’ll see him again to wrap up his character’s story.

Season 9 did end on a cliffhanger involving Luke Mitchell‘s Dr. Mitch Ripley: He was accused of assault by a patient who had previously sued him. His colleagues were surprised when he didn’t speak up in his defense and instead just walked out of the ED.

Jessy Schram, who plays Dr. Hannah Asher, Ripley’s love interest, told TV Insider her character was “very unsettled, very confused” about what happened. When Season 10 begins, “There will still be more confusion, but we’ll see how it affects them, how much she’ll get to know from it, how much he’s going to hide, and how that affects the emergency department in general,” she teased.

Looking ahead to the state of the ED in Season 10, Schram did tell us new characters will be coming in. “The family aspect will be there. They all love each other, but it’s very dysfunctional. So we’ll be playing a lot on the dysfunction of the family, I guess you could say,” she added. Bringing in new characters “stirs up many different characters for different reasons. But there’ll be some new energy, and it’ll be different from what we’ve seen in the past for sure.”

Chicago Med, in addition to Schram, Mitchell, and now Ramos and Barnet, stars S. Epatha Merkerson, Oliver Platt, Marlyne Barrett, and Steven Weber. The series is executive produced by Dick Wolf, Allen MacDonald, Stephen Hootstein, and Peter Jankowski. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

What do you think of the latest casting?

Chicago Med, Season 10 Premiere, Wednesday, September 25, 8/7c, NBC