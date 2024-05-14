After announcing what shows from its current roster have been renewed or canceled last week, ABC has revealed its full lineup for its Fall 2024 programming.

As previously announced, unscripted programs Celebrity Jeopardy, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Dancing With the Stars, American Idol, and more have been renewed for new seasons, though the latter will experience a big change when Katy Perry doesn’t return as a judge in its eighth season at ABC (23rd overall). To no one’s surprise, The Bachelor has also been renewed for Season 29. Shark Tank and What Would You Do? will also be coming back for more.

As for its scripted programming, the Emmy-winning powerhouse that is Abbott Elementary will be back for Season 4 (it scored an early renewal in February), The Conners has been renewed for a seventh and final season, and Not Dead Yet was sadly canceled after two seasons. As previously announced, The Good Doctor will come to a close on Tuesday, May 21, after seven seasons, and the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff, Station 19, will end when Season 7 comes to a close on Thursday, May 23. ABC’s beloved Grey‘s will be back for Season 21.

What new shows will be joining this lineup? Find out everything there is to know about ABC’s 2024-2025 season below.

New ABC shows

High Potential and Doctor Odyssey were previously announced by the network, but ABC made a surprise announcement with the introduction of Scamanda, a new documentary series premiering this fall.

High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (played by It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s Kaitlin Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). The series comes from Oscar-nominated writer Drew Goddard and is based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel.

Doctor Odyssey hails from creator Ryan Murphy and stars Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson. It’s a high-octane procedural tracking Max (Jackson) as the new on-board doctor for a luxury cruise ship where the staff works hard and plays harder. It’s all hands on deck as Max and his small but mighty medical team navigate unique medical crises and each other, miles from shore. The series joins the Thursday night lineup alongside 9-1-1 and Grey’s Anatomy.

Based on the No. 1 podcast of the same name, Scamanda tells the story of Amanda Riley — a wife, mother, blogger and Christian — whose tragic cancer tale captivates thousands. But Amanda has a secret that she’s dying to keep, and after an anonymous tip to an investigative reporter, her own words may prove to be her downfall.

The Golden Bachelorette will also premiere this fall, joining the Bachelor Nation franchise as the official followup to The Golden Bachelor.

Returning ABC shows

Here’s the full slate of shows returning to ABC for the Fall 2024-2025 season: Abbott Elementary, 9-1-1, Grey’s Anatomy, Will Trent, The Rookie, The Conners, American Idol, Celebrity Jeopardy, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, The Bachelor, Dancing With the Stars, Shark Tank, and What Would You Do?, and America’s Funniest Home Videos (coming back for its landmark 355th season).

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is also coming back from executive producer Reese Witherspoon and hosted by world-renowned organizing duo Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit.

The Bachelorette, Claim to Fame, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Jeopardy! Masters, Celebrity Family Feud, Judge Steve Harvey, and Press Your Luck are among ABC’s Summer 2024 programming.

Fall premiere dates will be announced soon, and additional midseason announcements will be made at a later time.

Special events broadcasts

ABC is set to air the 2025 Oscars live once again. Hollywood’s biggest night will take place on Sunday, March 2, 2025 at 7/6c.

Mondays

8:00 p.m.: Monday Night Football (Select Mondays this Fall)

Tuesdays

8:00 p.m.: Dancing with the Stars

10:00 p.m.: High Potential