MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Mocks Mistake in Trump’s Big, Beautiful Bill

Lawrence O’Donnell took great pleasure in mocking President Donald Trump‘s “big, beautiful bill” on Wednesday’s (July 2) episode of The Last Word after the sprawling proposal was put forward with a mistake in it.

“It has a mistake in it,” the MSNBC host said on Wednesday’s show, repeating the words uttered by Jim McGovern, the Democratic leader of the House Rules Committee, bringing the House to a standstill as Republicans and Democrats were set to vote on the bill.

O’Donnell explained the difference between the Senate and the House when it comes to voting on legislation. In the Senate, he noted, rules do not change, but in the House, the Rules Committee writes the rules for every bill. It is common practice for the rule to state that no amendments will be allowed once the bill reaches the floor.

“The incompetent Republicans did such a bad job of writing that very simple, one-paragraph rule that Jim McGovern stopped everything in the House of Representatives today by announcing to the House: ‘It has a mistake in it,'” a stunned O’Donnell said.

He continued, “We’ve never seen anything like that in the House of Representatives — nothing that stupid. For the next 11 hours, the Republican House of Representatives was paralyzed by that Republican mistake. Usually in the House of Representatives, no one in the Republican party ever listens to anything said anyone in the Democratic party says on the House floor. But this time, the whole House heard what Congressman Jim McGovern said when he started a drama like we’ve never seen before.”

O’Donnell stated that “panic” set in among House Republicans and within the Trump White House as they realized they had forgotten to include an escape clause for themselves. With the missing rule, it meant the GOP would still have to take a vote on the bill even if they realized they didn’t have enough votes.

“While Republicans may now try to fix the error with an amendment, McGovern posed a critical question: ‘If this Republican leadership cannot get a one-paragraph rule right, can we really trust them to get an 870-page bill right?’” O’Donnell added.

The news anchor also touched on a comment made by Rep. Derrick Van Orden, one of several GOP members who have caved to Trump’s demands despite having previously expressed concerns about the bill. Responding to this turnaround, Van Orden said, “We’re not a bunch of little b****es.”

“OK, no one said you were,” O’Donnell responded. “I mean, we’ve said negative things about what you’re voting for and what you’re willing to do, and many of us have said negative things about the cruelty that you’re willing to inflict on people here and around the world. But ‘little b****es’ is your term, Congressman Derrick Van Orden — not mine.”

You can watch the full segment in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.