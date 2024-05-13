Fall 2024 TV Schedule: Your Guide to the Complete Lineup

It should be business as usual for the 2024-2025 season, with a mix of returning and new shows in the networks’ primetime lineup.

As always, there are dramas, comedies, animated series, and unscripted shows filling the time slots. There are some changes (for example, there’s no longer all-Law & Order Thursdays, with Organized Crime‘s move to Peacock, on NBC). CBS once again has back-to-back NCIS shows, but it’s the new prequel Origins, taking over Hawai’i‘s timeslot following the spinoff’s cancellation. CBS is also going with what it knows works, with the Young Sheldon spinoff, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, taking over the franchise’s Thursday night slot. The network will also be airing the final episodes of Blue Bloods this fall.

Scroll down for a look at the primetime schedule for fall 2024 (and keep checking back as this will be updated).

Mondays

8:00 p.m.: The Neighborhood (CBS)

8:00 p.m.: 9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox)

8:00 p.m.: The Voice (NBC)

8:30 p.m.: Poppa’s House (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: NCIS (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: Rescue: HI-Surf (Fox)

10:00 p.m.: NCIS: Origins (CBS)

10:00 p.m.: Brilliant Minds (NBC)

Tuesdays

8:00 p.m.: FBI (CBS)

8:00 p.m.: Accused (Fox)

8:00 p.m.: St. Denis Medical (NBC)

8:30 p.m.: Night Court (NBC)

9:00 p.m.: FBI: International (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: Murder in a Small Town (Fox)

9:00 p.m.: The Voice (NBC)

10:00 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)

10:00 p.m.: The Irrational (NBC)

Wednesdays

8:00 p.m.: Survivor (CBS)

8:00 p.m.: The Masked Singer (Fox)

8:00 p.m.: Chicago Med (NBC)

9:00 p.m.: The Floor (Fox)

9:00 p.m.: Chicago Fire (NBC)

9:30 p.m.: The Summit (CBS)

10:00 p.m.: Chicago P.D. (NBC)

Thursdays

8:00 p.m.: Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (CBS)

8:00 p.m.: Hell’s Kitchen (Fox)

8:00 p.m.: Law & Order (NBC)

8:30 p.m.: Ghosts (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: Matlock (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (Fox)

9:00 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

10:00 p.m.: Elsbeth (CBS)

10:00 p.m.: Found (NBC)

Fridays

8:00 p.m.: S.W.A.T. (CBS); post-Blue Bloods finale: NCIS: Sydney (CBS)

8:00 p.m.: Happy’s Place (NBC)

8:30 p.m.: Lopez vs. Lopez (NBC)

9:00 p.m.: Fire Country (CBS)

10:00 p.m.: Blue Bloods (CBS); post-Blue Bloods finale: S.W.A.T. (CBS)

Sundays

7:00 p.m.: 60 Minutes (CBS)

8:00 p.m.: Tracker (CBS)

8:00 p.m.: The Simpsons (Fox)

8:30 p.m.: Universal Basic Guys (Fox)

9:00 p.m.: The Equalizer (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

9:30 p.m.: Krapopolis (Fox)

10:00 p.m.: Drama Encore during football season, then Watson (CBS)