This fall will see two new scripted dramas join the mix at ABC, and the network has unveiled the first look at both of them, along with some key details about their casts, how they fit into the schedule of returning shows, and more.

Take a look at these first-look teaser trailers below!

This Ryan Murphy procedural drama stars Joshua Jackson as Max, a charming new on-board doctor for a luxury cruise ship whose team navigates various medical crises on the high seas — and has fun when the emergencies aren’t happening. Don Johnson and Philippa Soo also star in the series, which joins the Thursday night line-up at 9/8c, fitting right in between Murphy’s other disaster procedural hit 9-1-1, and long-running medical favorite and network stalwart Grey’s Anatomy.

Though the teaser doesn’t show much, it does offer a glimpse at the atmosphere of the freshman series, showing a massive cruise ship sailing in the sunset to the tune of Smokey Robinson’s “Cruisin’.”

Based on the French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel and adapted by Drew Goddard, this comedic crime procedural stars Kaitlin Olson as Morgan Gillory, a single mom and cleaning technician with an exceptionally high IQ who partners with Daniel Sunjata‘s seasoned, by the book Detective Karadec to solve crimes in her very unconventional method.

In the teaser, she notes, “Helping the cops solve a murder? It’s literally the easiest part of my day.” Also starring in the series are Javicia Leslie, Deniz Akdeniz, and Judy Reyes. Rob Thomas serves as executive producer alongside Goddard. The show will air this fall on Tuesdays after Dancing With the Stars at 10/9c.