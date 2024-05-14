ABC’s Fall 2024 New Show Trailers: Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson’s ‘Doctor Odyssey’ & Kaitlin Olson in ‘High Potential’

Amanda Bell
Comments
Kaitlin Olson in High Potential
ABC

Grey’s Anatomy It’s A Beautiful Day to Save Lives Ugly Sweater

$64.95
Buy Now

This fall will see two new scripted dramas join the mix at ABC, and the network has unveiled the first look at both of them, along with some key details about their casts, how they fit into the schedule of returning shows, and more.

Take a look at these first-look teaser trailers below!

Doctor Odyssey

This Ryan Murphy procedural drama stars Joshua Jackson as Max, a charming new on-board doctor for a luxury cruise ship whose team navigates various medical crises on the high seas — and has fun when the emergencies aren’t happening. Don Johnson and Philippa Soo also star in the series, which joins the Thursday night line-up at 9/8c, fitting right in between Murphy’s other disaster procedural hit 9-1-1, and long-running medical favorite and network stalwart Grey’s Anatomy.

Though the teaser doesn’t show much, it does offer a glimpse at the atmosphere of the freshman series, showing a massive cruise ship sailing in the sunset to the tune of Smokey Robinson’s “Cruisin’.”

High Potential

Based on the French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel and adapted by Drew Goddard, this comedic crime procedural stars Kaitlin Olson as Morgan Gillory, a single mom and cleaning technician with an exceptionally high IQ who partners with Daniel Sunjata‘s seasoned, by the book Detective Karadec to solve crimes in her very unconventional method.

In the teaser, she notes, “Helping the cops solve a murder? It’s literally the easiest part of my day.” Also starring in the series are Javicia Leslie, Deniz Akdeniz, and Judy Reyes. Rob Thomas serves as executive producer alongside Goddard. The show will air this fall on Tuesdays after Dancing With the Stars at 10/9c.

Dr. Odyssey

High Potential

Don Johnson

Drew Goddard

Joshua Jackson

Kaitlin Olson

Ryan Murphy

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
'9-1-1' cast members
1
‘9-1-1’ Crew Member Dies in Car Crash After Overnight Shift
Rob Mariano in Deal or No Deal - 'Are You Tenacious?'
2
Boston Rob Says He ‘Easily’ Would’ve Won ‘Deal or No Deal Island’ Without That Penalty
Rob Lowe as Captain Owen Strand in '9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 4 Episode 6
3
Rob Lowe Previews Major Emergency & More in ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season 5
Zoe Perry and Iain Armitage in 'Young Sheldon' Season 7
4
Iain Armitage Promises ‘Young Sheldon’ Will Have ‘Satisfying’ Ending
Reba McEntire, Melissa Peterman, Belissa Escobedo in Happy's Place
5
Your First Look at Reba McEntire’s New Sitcom ‘Happy’s Place’