Finally, we have a premiere date for 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5—and other Fox fall 2024 shows, of course.

It all begins with the premiere of the new animated comedy Universal Basic Guys on Sunday, September 8, following an NFL doubleheader. Also getting the same premiere treatment is the new lifeguard drama Rescue: HI-Surf, on Sunday, September 22. It will then move into its regular time slot, 9/8c, after the 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 premiere on Monday, September 23.

New drama Murder in a Small Town gets a 90-minute series premiere on Tuesday, September 24 at 8/7c before moving to its regular time slot an hour later on October 1, following the Season 2 premiere of Accused, with guest stars Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy, Michael Chiklis, Taylor Schilling, Justin Chambers, Danny Pino and Nick Cannon.

“This year, we created a terrific collection of originals that deepens our network’s legacy of delivering unexpected, unforgettable characters and stories,” FOX Television Network President Michael Thorn said in a statement. “We’re bullish about the future and optimistic about the fun and engaging entertainment in store for our viewers everywhere.”

Still to come during the 2024-2025 season are dramas Alert: Missing Persons Unit, The Cleaning Lady, and Doc; comedies Animal Control, Family Guy, Going Dutch, The Great North and Grimsburg; and unscripted series Extracted, LEGO Masters, LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular, Next Level Chef, The Real Full Monty and Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (previously set for fall 2024 in the 9/8c slot on Thursdays).

Check out all of Fox’s fall 2024 premiere dates below.

Sunday, September 8 (Immediately Following FOX NFL Doubleheader)

8:00 p.m.: Universal Basic Guys (Series Premiere)

8:30 p.m.: Bob’s Burgers (All-New Episode)

9:00 p.m.: The Great North (All New Episodes)

Sunday, September 15

8:00 p.m.: Universal Basic Guys (All-New Episode)

8:30 p.m.: Bob’s Burgers (All-New Episode)

9:00 p.m.: The Great North (All New Episodes)

Sunday, September 22 (Immediately Following FOX NFL Doubleheader)

8:00 p.m.: Rescue: HI-Surf (Series Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Universal Basic Guys (All-New Episode)

9:30 p.m.: Bob’s Burgers (All-New Episode)

Monday, September 23

8:00 p.m.: 9-1-1: Lone Star (Season 5 Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Rescue: HI-Surf (Time Period Premiere)

Tuesday, September 24

8:00 p.m.: Murder in a Small Town (Special 90-minute Series Premiere)

Wednesday, September 25

8:00 p.m.: The Masked Singer (Season 12 Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: The Floor (Season 2 Premiere)

Thursday, September 26

8:00 p.m.: Hell’s Kitchen (Season 23 Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Crime Scene Kitchen (Season 3 Premiere)

Fridays, beginning September 13

8:00 p.m.: FOX College Football Friday/FOX College Hoops/FOX UFL

Saturdays (Ongoing)

7:00 p.m.: Fox Sports Saturday

Sunday, September 29

8:00 p.m.: The Simpsons (Season 36 Premiere)

8:30 p.m.: Universal Basic Guys (Time Period Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Bob’s Burgers (Season 15 Premiere)

9:30 p.m.: Krapopolis (Season 2 Premiere)

Tuesday, October 1

8:00 p.m.: Accused (Season 2 Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Murder in a Small Town (Time Period Premiere)